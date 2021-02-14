Jamaican throwers sweep events in Kansas
County Community College's Jamaican throwers swept Friday's events in the Junior College section at the Washburn Division 1/Juco Challenge in Topeka, Kansas, with Marie Forbes taking the double in the shot put and weight throw events.
Forbes, the former Vere Technical student-athlete, set a new personal best 18.67m in the weight throw and moved into second place in the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) rankings, while Daniel Cope extended his school record to 19.04m in the men's weight throw, also improving to second in the NJCAA tables.
Courtney Lawrence continued his dominance in the men's shot put, while there was a fifth win by a Jamaican as former Calabar High athlete Renaldo Savoury, also of Cloud County, won the men's pole vault with a clearance of 4.25m.
Forbes improved her previous best in the weight throw by over two metres, beating her previous best of 16.28 set a month ago with her big throw on Friday and led a Jamaican 1-2 in the shot put where Iowa Western's Shania Parkinson, formerly of Hydel High, was runner-up with 12.60m,
Forbes won with 13.73m, while Lawrence extended his winning streak to four meets where he has at last one throw over 18.00m winning with 18.16m.
Cope, formerly of Petersfield High, not only redeemed himself after fouling out in his last meet, but also beat his previous personal best and school record by just over a metre with 19.04m.
Former Calabar jumper Andrew Betton of Cloud County was second in the high jump with 2.00m, while former St Elizabeth Technical jumper Michael Buchanan of Iowa Western also took the runner-up spot in the long jump with 7.34m.
Former Vere Tech runner Nikisha Pryce of Iowa Western finished third in the 200m with 24.70 seconds, while there were fourth place finishes for Dashinelle Dyer in the 60m running 6.86 seconds for Iowa Central and Iowa Western's Shamar Brown, formerly of Garvey Maceo, in the 400m with a time of 49.70 seconds.
Sanique Rose, formerly of Hydel High, was third in the women's long jump with 5.18m, competing for Iowa Western.
— Paul Reid
