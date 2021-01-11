Jamaican trio among winners at NCAA indoors

Former Jamaican junior throwers Danielle Sloley, Zico Campbell and Phillipe Barnett were among the winners as National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) indoors track and field meets resumed after the break for the Christmas holidays.

Sloley, who attended Immaculate Conception High School and is now attending Clemson University, won her first indoor shot put event and her teammate Zico Campbell won the men's shot put at the Clemson Orange and Purple meet in South Carolina, while Barnett won the men's weight throw at the Hawkeye Board Battle University of Iowa, while representing the University of Minnesota.

Sloley, a multiple Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships winner, got off to a rocky start, fouling her first two attempts but finally prevailed with a mark of 13.32m, the best so far in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and 21st nationally.

Campbell, formerly of Kingston College, took the men's event throwing 16.46m, tied for 17th overall and also the best early in the ACC, taking only three throws while fouling the first.

Barnett, the former Excelsior High School and Barton County College representative, took the men's weight throw title at the Iowa meet with a best mark of 19.65m.

On the track, Wayne Lawrence Jr of Iowa won the men's 600m in one minute 18.67 seconds while former St Mary High School stand out Abigail Schaffe, a freshman at Minnesota, was second in the women's 600m in 1:33.00 minutes.

Former St Andrew High School for Girls quarter-miler Janielle Josephs, also of Minnesota, was fourth in the 200m, in a personal best 25.05 seconds after running 25.65 seconds last year.

