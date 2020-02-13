Jamaican Williams to stand in T20 World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — West Indies umpire Jacqueline Williams is among a record six female match officials named by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for this month's Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The 43-year-old Jamaican, who has already stood in five One-Day Internationals and six T20 Internationals, joins fellow umpires Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Claire Polosak, and Sue Redfern, with India's GS Lakshmi poised to become the first women's match referee at a global ICC event.

Williams will stand in the high-stakes tournament opener on February 21 in Sydney between reigning champions Australia and powerhouses India.

Adrian Griffith, the ICC's senior manager for umpires and referees, hailed the historic development, noting it was a massive step for the women's game.

“This is the largest complement of women match officials at a single event, and the progress we have made is heartening,” said Griffith, the former Barbados batsman and West Indies Test opener.

“We have endeavoured to provide opportunities to women officials based on merit, and it is because of their skill set and hard work that they have graduated to the top level.

“We appoint the best match officials for an event and are pleased we have the right mix. I wish all match officials at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup the very best and am confident we will have smooth adjudication of the matches.”

Williams is one of two West Indies umpires down to officiate during the February 21 to March 8 tournament, with Barbadian Gregory Brathwaite also included.

The 50-year-old Brathwaite has stood in 44 ODIs and 28 T20Is.