Jamaicans dominate SWAC indoor shot put ranking

Three Jamaicans — Deandre Fyffe, Cesar Kemp and Danniel Bailey — occupy the top three spots in the men's indoors shot put rankings in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), a week before the conference championships are to be held in Birmingham, Alabama.

Fyffe, formerly of Excelsior High School, and his Arkansas Pine-Bluff, teammate Bailey, who attended St George's College, are also in the top two in the men's weight throw, while former Calabar High School athlete Kemp, now attending Alabama State University, is also in the shot put top three.

On the female side, former Excelsior High School thrower Joelle Stewart, who also attends Arkansas Pine-Bluff, is ranked number two in the weight throw and fifth in the shot put event.

Meanwhile, former Wolmer's Boys' School athlete Kevin Smith is well placed in the SWAC men's 800m and mile event rankings.

Fyffe, who transferred from Division Three Utica College where he was named Empire Eight Conference Outdoor Rookie of the Year in 2019, leads the shot put with his personal best 16.19m set at the Kansas State Wildcat Invitational in early January.

Kemp, the SWAC defending champion in the event, is in second place with his season's best 15.58m, while Bailey, who also attended Division Two school Wheeling Jesuit University before moving to Arkansas Pine-Bluff, is third with a season's best 15.23m.

Bailey's personal best in the shot put is 15.45m, which he posted while placing second behind Kemp at the SWAC Indoors championships last year.

Bailey leads the weight throw event with his personal best 16.75m set two weekends ago when he won at the KMS Open in Birmingham, while Fyffe is second with 16.20m, also his personal best set last month at the Arkansas Invitational.

Stewart's personal best 17.77m set at the Arkansas Invitational has her in second place in the weight throw, and in fifth spot in the shot put with a season's best 11.72m set at the same meet, but well short of her personal best 13.09m set a year ago.

Smith of Alabama State is third in the mile after he ran four minutes 25.05 seconds at the Jaguars Invitational in Birmingham last weekend, while his 800m season's best 1:57.41 minutes has him in fourth spot, just behind former Wolmer's Boys' School runner Duvaire Wauchope, who ran 1:55.75 minutes last week.

Meanwhile, Kara Sampath, formerly of Frome Technical High, St Elizabeth Technical High and The Queen's schools, and Tatanya McKenzie of The Queen's School will also be hoping to score for Arkansas Pine-Bluff at the conference championships.