Jamaicans finish fifth in men's, women's 200m at Florida meet

Fifth-place finishes for Senoj-jay Givan and Britany Anderson in the men's 100m and women's 200m, respectively, were the best placings for Jamaicans competing at the 'Showdown in O Town' track meet at Clearwater track near Orlando, Florida on Saturday.

The meet that featured athletes based in the central Florida area was the first to be held in this side of the globe since the relaxation of protocols associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and saw a short programme with competition in the 100m, 200m and 400m for both genders and a men's triple jump.

Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo set two of the three world-leading marks that were laid down, winning the women's 200m and 400m races.

Givans, who was the eighth and last qualifier for the final, clocked 10.21 seconds (0.6m/s) in the 100m final that was won by American Kenny Bednarek-in 10.14 seconds ahead of the Canadian of pair of-Andre Degrasse-(10.17 seconds) and Aaron Brown (10.20 seconds).

Isaiah Young also clocked 10.20 seconds, but was placed in fourth place.

Two other Jamaicans also took part in the 100m- in Nickel Ashmeade who was 11th overall in 10.33 seconds (1.3m/s) and Christopher Taylor, who was 15th overall in 10.44 seconds (0.1m/s).

Anderson, the World Junior Record holder in the 100m hurdles, ran 23.71 seconds into a negative wind 1.1m/s over the 200m that was won by the Bahamas' Miller-Uibo in a world-leading 22.61 seconds.

Lynna Irby was second in 23.06 seconds and 100m champion Shacarri Richardson third in 23.14 seconds, running in her first season as a professional after one year at Louisiana State University.

Miller-Uibo was in sensational form when she ran another world-leading 50.52 seconds earlier to win the 400m, easily beating Kaylin Whitney (51.99 seconds) and Carline Muir (53.26 seconds).

Matthew Hudson-Smith took the men's 400m in 45.55 seconds, just edging Alejandro Zapata (45.56 seconds) with LaShawn Merritt third in 45.98 seconds.

Kenny Bednarek won the men's 200m in a world-leading 20.06 seconds (1.0m/s), beating Josephus Lyles-20.41 seconds with Tony McQuay third in 20.83 seconds.

World and Olympic champion Christian Taylor was the only competitor in the men's triple jump and had a best mark of 16.75m (1.3m/s).