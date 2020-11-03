Jamaicans help Barton to 7th in women's 5K at KJCCC

LED by outstanding performances from a trio of former Jamaican junior representatives, Barton County College placed seventh in the female 5K section of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Region VI Championships held at Legions Disc Golf Course in El Dorado, Kansas, recently.

Kayan Green and Lashanna Graham, formerly of Edwin Allen High, and Sasha Brown formerly of Holmwood Technical — all freshmen — carried Barton County to seventh place overall.

On the men's side, former Calabar High School runner Kimar Farquharson and former Spot Valley High runner Tyrese Reid were part of the Barton team that took pat in the 8K race.

All five have represented Jamaica at the junior level.

Green, a former multiple Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Girls' Champs gold medallist, was the first Barton runner to cross the line, in 16th place, running 20 minutes, 06.23 seconds. Graham, a 400m hurdles specialist, was 25th overall in 20:58.53 minutes, and Brown was 27th in 21:00.62 minutes.

Farquharson improved on the 30:25.36 minutes time he had run at the Ollie Isom Cross Country Invitational held on the same course in September when he clocked 28:25.77 minutes for 46th place overall, while Reid was 48th in 28:48.58 minutes.

— Paul Reid