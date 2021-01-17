Well done!

Three Jamaicans registered NCAA leading performances between Friday and yesterday as the US collegiate indoors season picked up intensity.

Kiara Grant of Norfolk State was top in the women's 60m, Owayne Owens of University of Virginia in the men's triple jump and Trishauna Hemmings of Clemson University in the women's 60m hurdles.

Grant broke the facility record at the Gamecock Opener at South Carolina with a 7.35-second clocking yesterday, and Owens jumped a new personal best 16.35m at the Virginia Tech Invitational on Friday, hours after Hemmings lowered her own week-old personal best with 8.18 seconds at the Clemson Invitational.

There was also a win for Akera Nugent of Baylor University in the 60m hurdles as she got her collegiate career off with a bang, running 8.22 seconds at the Corky Classic at Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

Grant, formerly of Convent of Mercy Academy “Alpha”, who alternated with Briana Williams to break the national junior record in the 100m last year, equalled the two-year-old facility record in the heats when she ran 7.41 seconds and returned to lower the mark in the final, picking up where she left off last year when she had an oustanding season.

However, it was not the start expected for former Edwin Allen star Kevona Davis, who is now at the University of Texas, as she false-started in her 60m preliminary race at the Texas Tech meet.

Hemmings took over the lead in the NCAA rankings, moving from second to first after she won her event, and moved up to number six on the all-time list at Clemson.

A week earlier she had won the ACC Female Track Athlete of the Week honours after she had run 8.29 seconds at another meet held at Clemson.

Owens, the former Cornwall College representative, started his season on a high after undergoing an operation in the off season, setting a big new personal best after equalling his previous best with a 16.25m jump in the third round, his first legal attempt of the competition.

Nugent, the former Excelsior High ISSA Champs gold medal winner, was in a rampant mood as she led the qualifying with 8.33 seconds then came back later to lower the mark by .11 seconds to join Kansas State's Vitoria Alves for second behind Hemmings.

Gabrielle McDonald, the former Edwin Allen runner who transferred from Texas A&M to Texas Tech, was third in 8.52 seconds, after running 8.44 seconds in the prelims.

Univerity of Virginia freshman Kayla Bonnick was second in the women's 60m at the Virgina Tech meet on Friday, running 7.54 seconds, while former St Jago and Vere Tech hurdler Andrenette Knight, also of the University of Virginia, was second in the 500m in 1:16.10 minutes.

Matthew Brown, formerly of Cornwall College, placed third in the men's 60m for the University of Nebraska, running 6.79 seconds and improving on the 6.81 seconds he ran in the prelims, placing fifth in the 200m in 22.18 seconds.

Fabian Hewitt of Clemson false-started in the final of the men's 60m at the Clemson meet after he had run 6.84 seconds in the 60m preliminary round, while Lotavia Brown of University of Texas was sixth in the women's triple jump at the Texas Tech meet with a best mark of 12.33m.