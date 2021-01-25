Jamaicans outpaced at North American Bobsleigh Cup

The Jamaican two-member women's bobsled team of Carrie Russell and Sasha Jones had good showings in their three-race series in the North American Cup Bobsleigh Park City in Utah, last week.

The Jamaica team joined three other American sleds but were consistent with their times through the races held Thursday through Saturday.

Each day the teams had two runs each with the times combined to determine the order of finish and the Jamaicans had their fastest time in Thursday's first run when they combined for one minute 45.22 seconds for third place.

They started with a 52.84 seconds time in the first run and then improved to a 52.38 seconds run in the second, their best run of the six, but finished behind the sled of Nicole Vogt and Kaysha Love who clocked 1:39.27 minutes with the duo of Brittany Reinbolt and Colleen Fotch second in 1:43.71 minutes.

The Jamaican were fourth on Friday with 1:46.98 minutes combined time which was faster than the 1:48.75 minutes that they managed for third in Saturday's final run.

— Paul Reid