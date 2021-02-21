Jamaicans register wins at US indoor meets

JAMAICAN students Ackeen Colley, Kyle Mitchell and Andre Douglas were winners at indoor meets between Friday night and yesterday as they continued their buid-up to conference championships later this weekend.

Colley won back-to-back 800m races for Western Illinois University, Mitchell won the men's shot put for Liberty University at the Virginia Tech Challenge while Douglas, also of Virginia Tech, extended his triple jump wins to three meets.

Colley continued his build-up to the Summit League conference championships, running 1:52.40 minutes at Friday night's Eastern Illinois University's Friday Night Special in Charleston, Illinois.

The former Rusea's High and Jamaica junior representative, who broke the Western Illinois University school record a week ago, notched the sixth-best time while his compatriot Richard Brown was third with 1:54.94 minutes.

At the same meet, former Wolmer's High School for Girls representative Zwandi Harrison, also of Western Illinois, ran a season's best 26.78 seconds to finish seventh in the 200m after earlier running 1:02.19 minutes for the 400m.

Mitchell threw 18.32m to win the shot put event yesterday and stay unbeaten this season while his teammate Warren Barrett, who missed competing last weekend with an injury, rebounded with a personal best 18.00m for fourth place.

The new mark, which Barrett achieved twice in the second and final rounds, moved him up to sixth all time on the Liberty University indoor shot put list.

Douglas took the triple jump with a mark of 15.55m, his second best of the season behind his school record 15.69m.

On the first day of the Virginia Tech Challenge, former Calabar High athlete Daniel Bogle of High Point University had two season's best performances with second place in the men's long jump and third in the 60m final.

Bogle equalled his season's best with a mark of 7.31m for second place in the long jump, finishing behind Brandon Hicklin of North Carolina A&T who won with a personal best 7.69m.

He then improved his season's best twice in the 60m, running 6.99 seconds in the preliminary round, then placed third in the final in 6.95 seconds.

Former Jamaica College jumper Safin Wills of Texas Tech took second in the triple jump at the Texas Tech University Matador Qualifier on Friday, jumping 15.55m as Jalyn Jackson of the University of South Carolina won with a meet record 15.76m.

Gabriel McDonald of Texas Tech was also second in the 60m hurdles with 8.30 seconds after running 8.31 seconds in the fist round.

Bahamian Charisma Taylor of Washington State won the event with a meet record 8.16 seconds.

— Paul Reid