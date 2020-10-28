Jamaicans Reid, Farquharson to represent Barton CC at KJCCC meet today

Former Jamaican junior representatives Tyrese Reid and Kemar Farquharson will carry the hopes of Barton Community College in today's Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Region VI Championship meet to be held at the Legions Disc Golf Course in El Dorado, Kansas.

It will be the first 'Regionals' for both Reid, formerly of Spot Valley High, who is a second-year student and Farquharson, a freshman, and both will be hoping to qualify for the nationals to be held later this year.

Reid missed last year's event as he started Barton CC in January, but both he and Farquharson will be taking part in their second cross-country in a shortened season after taking part in the Ollie Isom Invitational held on the same course last month.

Reid was the first finisher for the three-man Barton team then, finishing the 8K race in ninth position in 27 minutes 17.66 seconds, while Farquharson, who arrived at Barton in August, was 45th in the 54-man field in 30:25.36 minutes in what was his first official competition.

Conditions are expected to be trying today with snow and rain in the forecast, but Reid told the Jamaica Observer he was ready to take on the challenge after a successful first outing.

“It was a good run for me, being here since January helped me to get ready and I expect to run faster [today],” said Reid, who competed for Jamaica at the Carifta Games and Pan-American Under-20. He said while he was happy with his performance in the classroom with a 3.0 grade point average for the spring semester, he hopes to do better on the track when the season gets underway.

With just a few weeks to adjust, he felt he had underperformed despite qualifying for the national Junior College Indoors Championships in two events, the 600m and the 800m, placing seventh and ninth, respectively.

— Paul Reid