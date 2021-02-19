Jamaicans Senior, Douglas cop Athlete of the Week awards

Two Jamaicans — Brithon Senior of the University of South Dakota and Andre Douglas of Campbell University — won athletes of the week honours in their respective conferences after oustanding performances in US indoor college meets last weekend.

Senior, a former Jamaican World Athletics World Youth Championships finalist, was named Male Track Athlete of the Week for the Summit League Conference for the second-straight week, while Douglas was winning his second Big South Conference Male Field Athlete of the Week honour.

Senior got the nod after his season's best 7.79 seconds to win the men's 60m hurdles event at the Washburn Division 1/Juco Challenge in Topeka, Kansas, last weekend.

It was the third time this season that the former Rusea's High School standout was being named Athlete of the Week as he continued to dominate the sprint hurdles in the Summit League for the second year running.

Last weekend's effort was the fifth time in six races he was going under 8.00 seconds this season, extending his lead in the Summit League, and improving to 10th on the University's National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rankings, tied with Wichita State Joseph Holthusen.

He is the third Jamaican in the top 10 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) list, joining World Athletics World Under-20 110m hurdles champion Damion Toma of Louisiana State University, who is third with a season's best 7.69 seconds and Phillip Lemonious of University of Arkansas, who is ranked fifth with a personal best 7.72 seconds.

Douglas, a former Jamaica College athlete who transferred from University of Texas-San Antonio, won the triple jump at the Darius Dixon Memorial Invite at Liberty University with a mark of 15.51m.

Former Buff Bay High School and Jamaica junior high jumper Romaine Beckford of South Plains Community College was named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Male Athlete of the Week the previous week for his personal best and NJCAA leading 2.20m high jump at the Angelo State meet on February 6.

Meanwhile, at least a dozen Jamaicans will have to wait at least another week to compete in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Indoor Trach and Field Championships that were due to be held this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.

The two-day event, which was due to start Thursday, has been pushed back a week due to winter storms in the area. A number of Jamaicans from various schools are down to compete.

— Paul Reid