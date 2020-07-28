James happy with Velocity Fest meets

MVP Track Club President Bruce James said they met all the major objectives during the Velocity Fest meets held behind closed doors at Jamaica College Ashenheim Stadium, the third and final one being held on Saturday.

James said the meets, which were among the first live sporting events held in the country since the easing of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols by the Government, provided “safe arrangement” for those who took part as well as gave the athletes an opportunity to compete at a high level and produce quality performances.

“The number one priority was to have a safe arrangement for all the athletes, coaches and officials who attended these meetings,” James told the Jamaica Observer.

He added: “Which is why we stuck strictly to the COVID-19 protocols that were put in place under the Disaster Risk Management Act Order number 9 which has been in place for the month of July; and we followed it strictly in terms of no spectators, no media, and the safety and health of all concerned was our priority.

“That being said, we also wanted to put on a professional event that would allow for the athletes to get world-recognised times and performances, which we have also achieved, and there have been some outstanding performances,” he said as he listed numeros outstanding performances. Included among these were a number from Saturday's meet during which Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked a wind-aided 10.73 seconds (+3.0) in the women's 100m; Bahamian Anthonique Strachan's 22.72 seconds (+2.0) – her fastest 200m in five years since the 2015 season; as well as good runs in the men's 100m sprints.

While Thompson-Herah's race was wind-aided, James argued that “10.7 is amazing by any measure” and that adjustments for a zero wind would put it in the 10.89 seconds range.

Sprintec's Shashalee Forbes was second in 11.05 seconds, with MVP's Srabani Nanda third with 11.51 seconds, all running in the third section.

Julian Forte's fine run in the men's 100m, winning his section in 9.96 seconds, was spoiled by a slight tailwind of 2.1m/s, just marginally over the legal speed allowed.

Former World Championships gold medallist Yohan Blake was second with 10.07 seconds and Nesta Carter third in 10.18 seconds (1.6m/s), his best since 2018.

Former Muschett High runner Romario Williams, now at G C Foster, continued to impress, lowering his times at each successive meet as he ran 10.19 seconds (2.1m/s), while Petersfield High schoolboy Antonio Watson ran a personal best 10.39 seconds (1.7m/s).

Strachan, the former World Under-20 double sprint champion, continued her improvement as she won the 200m in 22.72 seconds, (2.0m/s) beating Natasha Morrison of Sprintec (23.68 seconds) and Michae Harriott (23.90 seconds).

The MVP pair of Janieve Russell (51.67 seconds) and Shericka Jackson (51.81 seconds) both had season's best times in the women's 400m which saw hurdles specialist Rushell Clayton, the World Championships bronze medallist, place third in 52.67 seconds, her best in three years.

National record holder Rusheen McDonald ran 46.10 seconds to win the men's 400m, faster than last week's 46.36 seconds, as G C Foster's Akani Slater was second with 46.52 seconds, and Demar Murray's 46.80 seconds was good for third.

Two-time World Under-20 400m hurdles champion Jaheel Hyde, now at Pelicans TC, clocked 47.00 seconds for fourth, his first 400m race since February.