James lifts Dunbeholden over Cavalier and into 4th place in RSPL

Dunbeholden Football Club made a telling move in their bid for a play-off spot in the 2019-20 Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) with a crucial 1-0 win over Cavalier Football Club, in the first contest of third-round action at Royal Lakes Complex in St Catherine yesterday.

Shevan James got the solitary goal that secured all three points for the second-year RSPL outfit which has provisionally jumped from sixth to fourth place on 35 points.

The victory saw them escaping the attention of Cavalier, who have now slipped from seventh to eighth on 31 points.

Last year's beaten finalists Waterhouse FC consolidated their lead as they moved to 43 points with a 1-0 win away to the struggling Vere United, who remain rooted at the foot of the 12-team standing on 16 points.

Elsewhere, champions Portmore United moved into third place [on 36 points] for the first time this season, following their 2-0 victory away to Molynes United who remain in 10th position on 24 points.

Meanwhile, Tivoli Gardens also moved into play-off contention in seventh position on 32 points, as they registered a 1-0 win over relegation-threatened The University of the West Indies (UWI) FC in 11th position on 16 points.

At Royal Lakes, the youthful Cavalier took advantage of a scrappy start by the hosts, as they got off a few warning shots in quick succession that had the opponents making an early retreat.

Chevone Marsh gave Dunbeholden a ninth-minute scare after being allowed a free run inside the 18-yard box, but skied his left-footed effort.

Three minutes later, Brian English briskly latched on to a loose ball with a one-time right-footed shot from a distance that caught Eric Edwards off his line, but the goaltender recovered well to tip over the crossbar.

Dunbeholden eventually came into their own and thought they had broken the deadlock against the run of play just past the half-hour mark when Nickoy Christian's weighted cross was headed in by Andre McFarlane, but the effort was ruled offside.

That signalled a shift in momentum as Dunbeholden became more threatening with each build-up thereafter but were wasteful in the final third, resulting in a goalless first half.

However, they maintained the tempo on the resumption and made amends two minutes in when James fired home a sweet left-footed strike from an angle that just eluded the diving Mark Bryan in goal for Cavalier.

After being starved of possession, Cavalier once again came to life in the latter stages with two glorious opportunities to steal a point, but the Rudolph Speid-coached unit was left cursing its luck as neither chance was taken.

The first came in the third minute of time added when English breached the defensive line with a clear look at goal, but his hurried effort sailed over the crossbar.

And Hamilton had their last hurrah with a swerving, right-footed strike from the top of the 18-yard box, but Edwards dove full stretch to his left to parry in the final minute of time added.

Teams: Dunbeholden FC — Eric Edwards, Andre Dyce, Saneekie Burton (Rodave Murray 86th), Kemoy Atkinson, Demario Phillips, Nickoy Christian, Andre McFarlane (Zhelano Barnes 75th), Dean-Andre Thomas, Shevan James, Shaquille Dyer, Clayon Pusey (Graeme Green 82nd)

Subs not used: Geovanie Smith, Anthony Thompson, Rushane Spence, Howard Morris

Booked: Dyer (41st)

Cavalier FC — Dwayne Atkinson, Ronaldo Webster (Nicholas Hamilton 61st), Nickache Murray, Chevone Marsh, Orlando Brown (Daniel Reid 61st), Gadial Irving, Kyle Ming, Mark Bryan, Brian English, Jamar Purcell, Ramoye Davis

Subs not used: St Michael Edwards, Ajay Chin, Richard Brown, Dwayne Allen, Jordan Nembhard

Booked: None

Referee: Daneon Parchment

Assistant referees: Gavin Carvalho, Keoney Denton

Fourth official: Andre Farquharson

Match commissary: Norman Blair

Yesterday's results

Dunbeholden FC 1, Cavalier FC 0

Molynes United 0, Portmore United 2

Tivoli Gardens 1, UWI FC 0

Vere United 0, Waterhouse 1