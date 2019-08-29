Jason Holder needs to bat higher

For those with eyes to see, it's been obvious for a long while that captain Jason Holder is one of, if not, the top West Indies batsman in what is a fragile line-up.

So, why is he batting at number eight?

That's the thing that bugged me most about the first Test loss to India in Antigua, though the huge margin of defeat and second-innings meltdown hurt.

The thing with Holder is that he has gone on record as saying he wants to bat higher in the order. Apparently he has not done so up to now out of respect for the wishes of the coach, chairman of selectors, et al.

It's obvious to me that in this current West Indies line-up he should be batting no lower than six.

I say six, mindful, that Holder has to carry his weight as a medium fast bowler.

The other thing that left me baffled about selections for the first Test was Miguel Cummins as replacement for the injured Keemo Paul.

The latter, just 21, is a skilful fast-medium bowler able to seam and swing the ball about with decent control. He is also a lower order batsman with genuine all-round credentials.

As it turned out, Cummins, who also disappointed against Sri Lanka last year, seemed mostly ineffective with his fast-medium stuff in Antigua.

I would have gone for another 21-year-old, fellow Bajan Chemar Holder, who was very impressive in picking up 15 wickets in three unofficial 'Test' matches for West Indies 'A' against India 'A' just recently. Holder will be remembered as Alzarri Joseph's new ball partner in the last two games of the 2016 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Under-19 tournament as West Indies surged to the title.

All of that, though, is water under the bridge.

As Jason Holder has said the West Indies must come to Sabina Park for tomorrow's second Test with a fresh mindset, believing they can beat this very powerful Indian team.

Make no mistake about it, with the extravagantly talented fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah now part of the line-up, this is an even stronger India than we saw in 2016 when they easily won a four-Test series 2-0.

Back then at Sabina Park, West Indies staged a remarkable fight on the last day, with Roston Chase scoring a century and Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich and Holder scoring half-centuries to earn a draw.

Blackwood has been out of the frame for a while and Dowrich is out of this series with an injury. It's full time for the likes of Darren Bravo, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope to step up.

West Indian batsmen will have to perform at Sabina, if the home team is to end the series well. Bowlers Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Holder and Chase were good in the first Test. If they are as good at Sabina and batsmen and fielders pull their weight, the West Indies have a decent chance. That's the way they must look at it.

The West Indies selectors came under pressure last week for leaving out home boy, off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall in Antigua. As it turned out, so tame was Cummins that Cornwall probably would have been a better bet. Nonetheless, the selectors need to ignore the pressures and pick what they believe to be their best team, based on conditions at Sabina.