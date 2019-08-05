Jayhawks pull level in WBA Division One finals

MONTEGO BAY, St James — University of the West Indies-Western Jamaica Campus (UWI-WJC) Jayhawks pulled level at 1-1 in their best-of-three finals of the Western Basketball Association Men's Division One after beating Montego Bay Community College Gladiators 82-73 at Montego Bay Cricket Club on Saturday.

After giving up a double-digit lead in the third quarter and losing by a point in the first game played last Wednesday, Jayhawks came back strongly in Saturday's game that started late after mid-afternoon rains drenched the courts.

The deciding game will be played on Thursday at the same venue.

After his heroics in the first game, Gladiators' David Gordon had another double-double of 36 points and 14 rebounds, but could not stop the Jayhawks team that was led by Odane Whittaker and Antonio Spence, who combined for 55 points.

Jayhawks, who lost at this stage last season, led from the start 29-22 after the first quarter, 47-42 at half-time, and 59-54 after the third quarter.

Whittaker, who came off the bench in the first game, scored 28 points and had eight rebounds and four steals as a starter on Saturday, while Spence scored 27 points and Nicholas Minott scored 13 points for Jayhawks.

Rhyheem Barrett backed up Gordon well with 14 points and 17 rebounds, as Nico Campbell scored 15 points for Gladiators.

— Paul Reid