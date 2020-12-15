JC dominate on the track at Tyser-Mills Classics

JAMAICA College (JC) dominated the middle distance events at the 15th staging of the Tyser-Mills Classics held at Calabar High School on Saturday, as high school track and field returned to the island for the first time since March.

It was the first time in the 15-year history of the meet that it was being held at a venue other than G C Foster College of Physical Education & Sport, as all efforts were made for a smooth execution of the event with all the necessary COVID-19 protocols being observed.

The first event on the track, the 5000m Open, was won by Matthew Gordon of JC in 17:08.97 minutes, ahead of Sanjay Ivery of Hydel High in 18:00.47 minutes, with Brandon Kerr of Vere Technical High in 18:35.51 minutes placing third.

The outstanding J'Voughnn Blake of JC showed good early season form, while dominating both his teammates and the rest of the field, to win the Class One 1500m in 4:02.57 minutes. His teammate Omarion Davis was second 4:23.05, while Sanjay Ivery of Hydel High was third in 4:24.76.

JC swept the Class Two 1500m — Kemarrio Bygrave won in 4:22.30, Khandale Frue placed second in 4:26.91, and Joash Jones, third in 4:35.72.

Darrien Warren of JC was the only finisher in the Class Three 1500m in 28:52.90, while his teammate Alex Baker did not finish.

Jason Murray of Charlemont High won the Class One 800m in 2:01.54, Deshane Green of Hydel High was second in 2:02.32, while Tyreece Henry of Bustamante High was third in 2:09.64.

In Class Two, Vere Tech took first and second as Montique Griffiths was first in 2:15.38 and Jamar Davis was second in 2:19.13. Jamaal Bryan and Oshaine Wilson of Bustamante High were both timed in 2:20.31 for third.

Royan Walters of Petersfield High took the Class One 400m in 49.17. Javier Brown of JC was second in 49.76, while Deshane Green of Hydel High was third in 50.67.

Jasuana Dennis of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) won the Class Two 400m in 50.42, his teammate Lushane Blake was second in 53.04 and Timoy Lattery of Bustamante High was third in 53.40.

The boys from Old Hope Road continued to shine when Omary Robinson took the Class Three 400m in 52.29, Malik Carridice of Vere Tech came second in 53.92 and Deandre Gayle, also of JC, placed third in 54.47.

Alicke Cranston of STETHS took the Class One 200m in 22.30 while there was a tie for second place between Tyrice Taylor of Vere Tech and Jordani Woodley of Rusea's High in 22.50.

STETHS also had good results in the half-lap event in Class Two, with Jasuana Dennis first in 22.57 and Orlando Wint second in 22.70. Assani Holness of JC was third in 22.98.

Maggotty High, who were well-represented at the meet, landed gold in Class Three with Zachary Wallace coming home in 23.81. Euan Young of JC was second in 25.18 while Ashane Benjamin of Vere Tech was third in 25.67.

Brandon Lloyd of Clarendon College won the Class One shot put with 16.03m, Tyrece Thompson of Calabar High was second with 15.64m, while Denzil Simmond of Calabar was third with 15.57m.

JC swept the Class Two shot put, with Zachry Campbell first with 15.09m, Josh-Ty Brown second with 13.20m and DeLangelo Jackson third with 11.70m.

Lloyd returned to take the Class One discus with a best of 51.30m with Zackery Dillon of Calabar second with 48.85m. Denzil Simmond of Calabar was again third with 46.25m.

Delano Lawrence of Calabar High won the Class Two discus with 48.95m while Zachry Campbell of JC had to settle for second with 48.29m as Josh-Ty Brown picked up his second bronze medal for JC with 39.98m.

The lone competitor in the Class One long jump, Royan Walters of Petersfield High, had a best jump of 6.95m, while in the Class Two event another single competitor in Jamaal Bryan of Bustamante High had a best of 5.59m. Johan Smythe of Atlethico was the lone Class Three representative and had a best of 4.24m.

In the Open Men's events, Oshane Levy of Pelicans was first in the 800m in 2:03.55, while Janoy Evans of Atlas Track Club was second in 2:03.69.

There were four competitors in the 200m — all from Titans Track Club. Akeem Blake was first in 22.08 ahead of Roje Vassell in 22.41, Johan O'Gilvie third in 22.77 and Courtney Missick fourth in 22.92.

In the 60m, Christopher Felix of Swept International with 7.02 finished ahead of his teammate Emmanuel Callender (7.08), and Alicke Cranston of STETHS in 7.12.