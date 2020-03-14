JC, KC to contest lacrosse final

Jamaica College (JC) and Kingston College (KC) booked their spots in the final of the high school lacrosse competition with contrasting wins over Calabar High and St George's College, respectively, at Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College on Wednesday.

In the feature game, JC earned their spot in the final for the first time following an exciting semi-final contest against Calabar High School, who stopped them in the semi-finals last year.

JC got off to a quick start at home, taking a 2-0 lead before the Lions roared back to level at 2-2. Calabar continued to enjoy the momentum in the game and added two more goals to lead 4-2 at half-time.

But the 'Griffin' would not go away and dug deep on their home patch to level the game at 4-4, to the delight of the home crowd. JC then edged ahead at 5-4 before Calabar levelled again at 5-5. The hosts would have the final say when they scored to make it 6-5 with less than two minutes to play.

The other semi-final was less exciting as KC dominated their North Street neighbours St George's College, cruising to an 8-3 win.

KC jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but STGC threatened to make it interesting when they pulled a goal back at 2-1. KC scored again to make it 3-1, but St George's got another goal back at 3-2 shortly before the half-time break.

But KC, who were beaten by the “Light Blues” at this stage of the season last year, were not about to let their rivals back into the game as they added five unanswered goals to make it 8-2. St George's got one back late in the game to make it 8-3, but it was too little too late, as the marauding KC eased into Saturday's final.

The girls' final will be contested by defending champions Excelsior High School, after they thumped Wolmer's Girls 9-3, and St Hugh's High School who swamped Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) 8-3.

The third-place play-offs and finals will be played on Saturday at Ashenheim Stadium, starting with Wolmer's vs Alpha at 11:00 am, Calabar High vs St George's College at 12 noon, while Excelsior will face St Hugh's at 1:00 pm and then Jamaica College vs Kingston College at 2:00 pm.

— Dwayne Richards