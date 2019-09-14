JC make it three in a row in Manning Cup

Many-time champions Jamaica College made it three wins in a row to start the schoolboy football season, blanking visitors Vauxhall High 2-0 yesterday in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup Group E match.

Shaniel Thomas, in the 19th minute, and Garrington Baker (23rd) scored the goals as Jamaica College did their business in the first half.

Jamaica College, with nine points and yet to concede a goal, had previously recorded 7-0 and 10-0 victories over Jose Marti Technical and Greater Portmore High, respectively.

Former champions Wolmer's Boys' also stayed perfect in Group E, steamrolling hosts Innswood High 8-1. Wolmer's have six points from two outings after beating Vauxhall High 5-0 in their opening match of the season.

In Group D, Camperdown High (six points) kept up their winning ways, edging Hydel High 1-0 at Caymanas playing field.

Also in Group D, Mona High defeated Tivoli Gardens High 1-0, while Edith Dalton James High beat Meadowbrook High by a similar margin.

Yesterday’s results



Group D

Hydel 0, Camperdown 1

Mona 1, Tivoli Gardens 0

Meadowbrook 0, Edith Dalton 1



Group E

Jamaica College 2, Vauxhall 0

Innswood 1, Wolmer’s 8



Today’s games



Group A

Haile Selassie vs Holy Trinity

Clan Carthy vs Bridgeport

Cumberland vs St Jago



Group B

Donald Quarrie vs Jonathan Grant

Ascot vs Denham Town



Group C

Northern Tech vs STATHS

Oberlin vs St Catherine

Penwood vs Papine



Group F

Ardenne vs St George’s

Eltham vs Calabar

Norman Manley vs Campion



Group G

Pembroke Hall vs Kingston College

Excelsior vs Dunoon

Kingston Technical vs Cedar Grove