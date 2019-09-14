JC make it three in a row in Manning Cup
Many-time champions Jamaica College made it three wins in a row to start the schoolboy football season, blanking visitors Vauxhall High 2-0 yesterday in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup Group E match.
Shaniel Thomas, in the 19th minute, and Garrington Baker (23rd) scored the goals as Jamaica College did their business in the first half.
Jamaica College, with nine points and yet to concede a goal, had previously recorded 7-0 and 10-0 victories over Jose Marti Technical and Greater Portmore High, respectively.
Former champions Wolmer's Boys' also stayed perfect in Group E, steamrolling hosts Innswood High 8-1. Wolmer's have six points from two outings after beating Vauxhall High 5-0 in their opening match of the season.
In Group D, Camperdown High (six points) kept up their winning ways, edging Hydel High 1-0 at Caymanas playing field.
Also in Group D, Mona High defeated Tivoli Gardens High 1-0, while Edith Dalton James High beat Meadowbrook High by a similar margin.
Yesterday’s results
Group D
Hydel 0, Camperdown 1
Mona 1, Tivoli Gardens 0
Meadowbrook 0, Edith Dalton 1
Group E
Jamaica College 2, Vauxhall 0
Innswood 1, Wolmer’s 8
Today’s games
Group A
Haile Selassie vs Holy Trinity
Clan Carthy vs Bridgeport
Cumberland vs St Jago
Group B
Donald Quarrie vs Jonathan Grant
Ascot vs Denham Town
Group C
Northern Tech vs STATHS
Oberlin vs St Catherine
Penwood vs Papine
Group F
Ardenne vs St George’s
Eltham vs Calabar
Norman Manley vs Campion
Group G
Pembroke Hall vs Kingston College
Excelsior vs Dunoon
Kingston Technical vs Cedar Grove
