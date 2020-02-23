JC move into semis of Under-16 basketball tournament

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Jamaica College booked their spot in the semi-finals of the ISSA All-island Boys' Under-16 basketball competition after rallying from a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat Herbert Morrison Technical 62-60 in their Zone Two game in Montego Bay on Friday.

Xavier Keyes, Kymani Phillips and Adrian Parks had double-doubles for Jamaica College, who won both games to top the zone, and are the only team that have booked their spots in the Under-16 semis so far.

In an Under-19 Zone Two game, also on Friday at Herbert Morrison Technical, the hosts prevailed 59-54 over Kingston College to stay in the race for a semi-final spot.

Kingston College are on three points after their two games followed by Herbert Morrison Technical on two and a game against St Elizabeth Technical who had lost to Kingston College.

Defending National Under-19 champions St George's College are also on three points in Zone One after splitting their two games, followed by Camperdown High on two points from one game and Belair High one point from one loss.

St Catherine High lead Zone Three on three points from their two games, followed by Calabar High on two points and Knox College on one, while Manchester High and Old Harbour High, both on two points each from wins over York Castle, will meet to decide the winner of Zone Four.

Campion College are in control of Zone One in the Under-16 competition, on two points with a game in hand against Edwin Allen High with St Catherine High on three points from their two games.

Calabar High in Zone Three and Manchester High of Zone Four enjoy similar advantages.

On Friday, Jamaica College held their composure, and despite trailing by 10 points, 41-51 early in the fourth quarter, outscored the hosts 21-9 for the remainder of the game for a close win despite late game heroics from Herbert Morrison's Kyle Fraser, who ended with a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Herbert Morrison led 16-13 after the first quarter, but Jamaica College reversed the scores in the second quarter as they were tied 29-29 at half-time. Herbert Morrison restored their lead at the end of the third quarter 45-39 and extended their advantage to 10 points before Jamaica College started their rally.

Jamaica College pulled to within two points (52-54) with just over three minutes to go in the game, and tied up the scores at 56-56 before taking the lead 58-56 with 57 seconds to go.

Fraser missed the first of two free throws after he was flagrantly fouled to pull his team to within three points (57-60) and despite his three pointer from midway the Jamaica College half with less than five seconds to go, they fell just short.

Keys scored 17 points and had 16 rebounds for Jamaica College, while Phillips scored 13 points and had 12 rebounds; Adrian Parks had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Xavier Clarke scored 10 points.

Fraser's 26 points and 11 rebounds were in vain as Darren McFarlane scored 12 points and had 16 rebounds.

Cameron Morris scored 19 points and had 16 rebounds to lead Herbert Morrison as they maintained control of their game against Kingston College, despite trailing by a point 13-14 at the end of the first quarter.

The home team rallied in the second quarter to lead 32- 26 and were ahead by four points (47-43) at the end of the third quarter.

Kimali Edmondson scored 11 points and Davaughn Campbell scored 10 points for Herbert Morrison as Andre Johnson and Mitchell Bauley both had a triple-doubles to lead Kingston College.

Johnson scored 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 steals and Bailey had 12 points, 15 rebounds and 15 steals.