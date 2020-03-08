Jamaica College's DeAndre Watkin pulled off a surprise as he won the boys' Under-20 100m on yesterday's second day of the JAAA CARIFTA Games Trials at National Stadium, while Kingston College's Ralford Mullings threw a personal best and third-best in the world 61.43m to win the Under-20 men's discus.

In what turned out to be an anticlimactic 100m race after red-hot favourite Oblique Seville failed to show up for the race after pulling up in Friday's prelims, Watkin, running from lane seven, won in 10.61 seconds (-1.9m/s) as all the attention in the inside lanes.

The race was called back after a faulty start, and when they got going, the Jamaica College man stole the show.

Raheim Scott of Rusea's High was second in 10.69 seconds, Shakur Williams of Meadowbrook High third (10.73 seconds) and STETHS' Sachin Dennis fourth in 10.75 seconds.

Kevona Davis of Edwin Allen High showed of her superior strength as she separated herself from the field over the second half of the race to win the Under-20 girls' 100m in 11.46 seconds in a commanding performance.

Holmwood Technical's Sashieka Steel was second in 11.55 seconds and Edwin Allen High's Brandy Hall third in 11.59 seconds.

Kingston College's Bouwahjgie Nkrumie got off to a bullet start and was never caught as he streaked away to win the Under-17 boys' 100m in 10.82 seconds, beating last year's winner Christopher Scott of Jamaica College (10.69 seconds) with Calabar High's Omari Henry third in 11.00 seconds.

The Clayton twins from Edwin Allen — Tina (11.45 seconds) and Tia (11.62 seconds) and teammate Serena Cole (11.70 seconds) — swept the Under-17 girls' 100m final.

Holmwood Technical's Bovel McPherson, the silver medallist in the Under-20 boys 400m at last year's CARIFTA Games, obliged in yesterday's final, winning in 46.53 seconds, his best time so far this season. He held off Vere Technical's Deandre Anderson, who ran a personal best 46.73 seconds; Jamaica College's Javeir Brown, who was third in 46.85 seconds and Kingston College's Kobe Simpson fourth in 47.34 seconds.

Defending CARIFTA Games girls Under-20 champion Shaquena Foote was upset yesterday, finishing third behind Hydel High's Oneika McAnnuf who vaulted into the number one spot in the world with 52.78 seconds with Rusea's High's Aalliyah Francis second in 52.89 seconds, which is the third best among Under-20 girls in the world currently.

Foote ran a season's best 53.18 seconds, while Vere Technical's Nickisha Pryce was fourth with 54.52 seconds.

Holmwood Technical Taj Hamm successfully defended his boys' Under-17 title winning with a personal best 47.49 seconds easily ahead of Jamaica College's Tariq Dacres (48.59 seconds) with Ferncourt High's Derrick Grant third in 48.97 seconds and Edwin Allen's Delano Kennedy fourth with 49.40 seconds.

Mullings, who set the national youth record in the shot put at the NACAC Under-18 Championships in Mexico, last year and was second in the shot put on Friday night, got the big mark on his final throw after leading the competition from the opening throw where he got 57.86m.

Clarendon College's Brandon Lloyd was second with 55.43m and Jamaica College's Shamar Reid third in 52.34m.

Mulling's previous personal best was 59.92m set last year at the Pan Am Under-20 Championships in Costa Rica, trails only Spain's Yasiel Sotero (65.89m) and New Zealand's Connor Bell (63.38) on the World Under-20 list.

Edwin Allen's Christopher Young won the Under-20 shot put on Friday with 17.27m, Mullings was next with 16.44m and Calabar High's Denzs Simmonds was third with 16.07m.

Danielle Sloley of Immaculate Conception won the Under-20 shot put with 12.94m, beating STETHS' Sherene Williams (12.78m) and Alpha Academy's Jheanelle Gordon (12.58m).

