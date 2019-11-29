JC, STATHS clash in 2019 Manning Cup finale
Jamaica College (JC) will be looking to extend their record to 27 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Manning Cup titles, while St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) seek their second lien as the teams clash inside National Stadium at 5:00 pm today to decide the top urban area football team.
JC, despite their dominance in the Manning Cup, winning five-straight titles from 2013 to 2017 and seven in the last 12 years, will start slight underdogs against a marauding STATHS team that defeated them 2-1 during the quarter-final round.
JC, one of the oldest schools in Jamaica, was established in 1789. They won the first Manning Cup in 1914 and are the most successful school with 26 titles.
St Andrew Technical, on the other hand, was formed in 1961. They claimed their one and only title in 1987, and will be hoping to end a 32-year drought.
Coincidentally, Kingston College (KC) ended a 32-year wait of their own last year, winning their first Manning Cup title since 1986.
But that's not how things work and the game will be won on the field.
STATHS have been quite good, running through the quarter-final matchups with victories over Excelsior High (4-0), St George's College (3-1) and JC. They then outlasted Wolmer's Boys' in penalty kicks en route to the final.
JC have not been impressive all season, and miraculously made it to the semi-finals on goal difference after failing to win a single game in the quarter-final round. But they stepped up when it mattered most and defeated KC on penalties in the semi-finals to book their spot.
As the old adage goes, “you have to be in it to win it”, and JC, in some peoples' book, are favourites to do just that.
The Davion Ferguson-coached JC will be looking towards Phillon Lawrence, Shaniel Thomas, Alvarez Cooper, Oquassa Chong, Tyrese Small, Tajay Grant, Richard Thompson, Shadane Lopez, Omar Thompson, and Nickaye Murray for victory.
“As a coach I never enter a game with the mindset that I am going to lose a game and I am never ever taking JC to a final and wear that tag of underdogs,” said Ferguson.
“We would have faced each other a few weeks ago and we were on the wrong side of a result. But what I want to say is this game is a totally different game, this is a final and the motivation in the squad is high,” he pointed out.
“This game will be totally different as they had already qualified, safe and there was no pressure. They have the pressure now of not winning for 30-odd years on them. We have pressure on wanting to regain our championship, so I believe it is a matter of who is able to deal with that pressure best,” Ferguson explained.
“It was one of the objectives at the start of the season that we wanted to reach the Manning Cup final and it is an exciting feeling to know that you set an objective and you are on course to meeting such objective,” said Ferguson.
STATHS, who lost to JC in the 2017 final, will be seeking revenge. It would also quench their thirst for victory, having shown consistency in the last four years.
Coached by Phillip Williams, STATHS will be depending on the likes of Ricardo Laing, Sekani Campbell, Noel Walker, Mikel Riley, Romario Campbell, Shemar Daley, Warner Brown, Rusean McFarquhar, Steve McQueen, Damany Creary and Marc Chambers.
“We are mentally ready and the mind game being played has no effect on us — about JC knowing how to win, [and] not losing to the same school twice,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer.
“We know they are a good team, but these are the challenges that we embrace to see the progress of our young programme,” he noted.
“We have played some good matches to be in the final and we are definitely looking forward to express ourselves tomorrow in our own unique way of playing, and hopefully, in the end we will be crowned champions,” Williams added.
The stage is set for an epic battle between two evenly-matched teams, with STATHS certainly holding the psychological advantage, but JC have proven to be a big team on the day, hence an exciting, enthralling encounter is in the making.
Manning Cup winners
1914 Jamaica College
1915 Jamaica College
1916 Jamaica College
1917 Jamaica College
1918 Jamaica College
1919 Jamaica College
1920 St George's College
1921 Jamaica College
1922 Jamaica College
1923 Wolmer's Boys'
1924 Wolmer's Boys'
1925 Wolmer's Boys'
1926 Wolmer's Boys'
1927 St George's College
1928 St George's College
1929 St George's College
1930 Wolmer's Boys'
1931 Wolmer's Boys'
1932 St George's College
1933 Jamaica College
1934 Jamaica College
1935 St George's College
1936 St George's College
1937 St George's College
1938 Wolmer's Boys'
1939 Wolmer's Boys'
1940 Jamaica College
1941 Jamaica College
1942 Jamaica College
1943 Calabar
1944 No competition
1945 St George's College
1946 Jamaica College
1947 St George's College
1948 St George's College
1949 Kingston College
1950 Kingston College
1951 Kingston College
1952 Kingston College
1953 Excelsior
1954 No competition
1955 St George's College
1956 St George's College
1957 Kingston College
1958 Kingston College
1959 St George's College
1960 No competition
1961 Jamaica College
1962 Jamaica College
1963 Jamaica College
1964 Kingston College
1965 Kingston College
1966 No competition
1967 Kingston College
1968 Jamaica College
1969 Excelsior
1970 Kingston College
1971 Wolmer's Boys'
1972 No competition
1973 No competition
1974 Jamaica College
1975 Kingston College
1976 Tivoli Gardens
1977 Calabar
1978 Camperdown
1979 Camperdown
1980 Excelsior
1981 Kingston College
1982 Camperdown
1983 St George's College
1984 St George's College
1985 Kingston College
1986 Kingston College
1987 St Andrew Technical
1988 Charlie Smith
1989 Excelsior
1990 Charlie Smith
1991 Ardenne
1992 St George's College
1993 Excelsior
1994 Wolmer's Boys'
1995 Charlie Smith
1996 Norman Manley
1997 No competition
1998 Dunoon Technical
1999 Tivoli Gardens
2000 Norman Manley
2001 Bridgeport
2002 Norman Manley
2003 Excelsior
2004 Excelsior
2005 Calabar
2006 Bridgeport
2007 Jamaica College
2008 St George's College
2009 St George's College
2010 Jamaica College
2011 St George's College
2012 St George's College
2013 Jamaica College
2014 Jamaica College
2015 Jamaica College
2016 Jamaica College
2017 Jamaica College
2018 Kingston College
2019 ?
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy