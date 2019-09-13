JC to continue winning ways in Manning Cup

Title aspirants Jamaica College (JC) will be hunting their third-consecutive win in the 2019 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup when they host Vauxhall High in one of six games on today.

All games are scheduled for 3:30 pm starts.

Many-time champions JC, on six points, are highly favoured to extend their lead atop of the Group E points standing as Wolmer's Boys' and Vauxhall are lurking to take pole position should they falter.

The 'Dark Blues' from Old Hope Road have so far racked up an impressive 17 goals, defeating the Spanish Town-based Jose Marti 7-0 last Saturday before thrashing Greater Portmore High 10-0 on Tuesday to give new coach Davion Ferguson a perfect start.

Despite his team being overwhelming favourites for three points today, Ferguson's young charges are not expected to grandstand against an improving Vauxhall team.

Vauxhall High, on the other hand, will be hoping to regain their solid pre-season form if are to upset the apple cart.

The Keon Broderick-coached team recorded a 6-0 beating of Innswood on last, after earlier taking a 0-5 whipping from Wolmer's to start their campaign last Saturday.

In the other group fixtures, second-place Wolmer's (three points), with a game in hand, should easily brush aside a disorganised-looking Innswood, who have lost both of their games so far. Apart from the 0-6 whipping from Vauxhall, Innswood were also edged 0-1 by Greater Portmore.

Meanwhile, the contest between Greater Portmore (three points) and Tarrant (one point) could go either way.

Over in Group D, leaders Meadowbrook High (three points) are expected to maintain their stay atop the standing, when they host fifth-placed Edith Dalton James High, who are still searching for their first point of the campaign, while second placed Hydel High (three points) welcome third-placed Camperdown High (three points) at Caymanas Field. Mona High are set to host Tivoili Gardens in the other group game.

Today’s games

Group D

Hydel vs Camperdown @ Caymanas Field

Mona vs Tivoli Gardens @ Mona High

Meadowbrook vs Edith Dalton @ Michigan Avenue

Group E

Jamaica College vs Vauxhall @ JC Ashenheim Stadium

Innswood vs Wolmer’s Boys @ Chedwin Park

Tarrant vs Greater Portmore @ Tarrant High