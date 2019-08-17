JCA all-island limited overs semi-finals on today

Two intriguing semi-finals are on the cards today as teams battle for places in the final of the Jamaica Cricket Association all-island limited overs tournament.

Both matches are scheduled to begin 10:00 am.

At the Noranda Bauxite sports facility in Discovery Bay, hosts St Ann CA take on Manchester CA.

St Ann reached the semi-finals after topping Zone C with a perfect win record for 24 points, to finish ahead of Clarendon CA (18 points).

Manchester dominated Zone D in similar fashion, trouncing all and sundry, including last season's champions Melbourne CC, to emerge with 24 points from four matches. Melbourne, who suffered only one loss, ended with 18 points.

In today's other semi-final, St Mary CA entertain Lucas CC at Three Hills cricket ground in a clash between unlikely zone winners.

St Mary won four of five preliminary matches to accumulate 24 points. They placed ahead of St Catherine CA (19 points), Jamaica Defence Force (19 points), and last season's losing finalists Kensington CC (18 points) in a highly competitive Zone A.

Lucas also upset the apple cart in Zone B, beating off more fancied rivals in St Thomas and Kingston CC. Lucas, who lost their final preliminary match to Kingston, ended with 18 points, the same as St Thomas, but the former progressed thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Kingston closed on 12 points.

The championship match is expected to be held next weekend at a venue yet to be confirmed.

—Sanjay Myers