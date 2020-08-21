JCA embracing digital future and sets example for other associations

Over the past two years the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) has significantly increased its use of a variety of digital and online tools to deliver improved services to its stakeholders.

Of note, was in February of 2019 when for the first time the JCA streamed the final of its Senior Cup tournament at Sabina Park via its Facebook page – Jamaica Cricket. Over the two days of the final the online stream received over 40,000 unique viewers who watched for a minimum of two hours.

“We were buoyed by the response of the viewing fans online. The data provided by our marketing team and the Facebook insights signalled that despite low numbers in the stands interest in the sport was still strong,” said JCA Chief Executive Officer Courtney Francis.

“Traditional media helps us to reach a wide cross-section of cricket lovers, but our social media channels give us an opportunity to get more feedback and interaction. That's important and the responses we were getting online let us know we had to be more interactive, not only with fans but also with our players, coaches, teams and other stakeholders.”

Among the JCA's efforts in embracing digital are:

* Training and certification in digital scoring methods for all clubs and parish associations. This was facilitated by Cricket West Indies. Following this training clubs and parish associations received tablets which were used for scoring in local competitions.

* Securing a three-year commercial contract with CricHQ.com to host player and team statistics online. This facilitates the use of a completely data-driven evaluation of players and teams by the selection panel for national programmes.

* Employing increased use of video to share key moments in the JCA's activities or to provide updates which may not be covered in traditional media channels.

* Certifying JCA marketing staff in digital marketing and other digital disciplines.

Francis noted, “We took it up a notch in 2020 and the global COVID-19 pandemic really showed us that we were taking the right decision. Our meetings migrated online – board, committees, staff and teams. Our players and coaches were using their WhatsApp groups and online meeting platforms to share training methods and holding each other accountable. Our staff's productivity was maintained despite the work-from-home recommendations as part of the Government's response to managing the spread of the novel coronavirus. It took a bit of adjustment, but we are better for it now and so are our coffers.”

The next steps for the JCA digitally include:

* Relaunching its redesigned and more functional website on August 27 at 12:30 pm. This will be done live on the JCA's Facebook page – Jamaica Cricket and is open to the public.

* Hosting its annual general meeting online via Zoom on August 27 at 2:00 pm. This is a first in the organisation's history and also among local sporting associations.

* Delivering online training courses for a wide variety of cricket stakeholders via its new website. Disciplines include financial management, nutrition, fitness and conditioning, rules of the game, media/interview techniques among others.