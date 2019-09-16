JCA mourns passing of Nigel Logan

Former Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) treasurer Nigel Logan was a lover of the sport to the very end, says those who knew him.

Logan died in hospital on Thursday at age 56 after battling illness.

The Jamaica Observer understands that Logan was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) — the most common leukemia in adults — a number of years ago.

At the time of his death, Logan, a chartered accountant and business consultant, was an executive member of Kensington Cricket Club.

Whycliffe “Dave” Cameron, Kensington president and former Cricket West Indies boss, said Logan was an ardent follower of the sport to his last days.

“It's really sad. I've known Nigel for maybe 20 years, and in fact, I got him to come to Kensington, and we had also worked together in a professional capacity.

“He was someone who was trustworthy and reliable. He was very passionate about cricket. Even when I visited him in hospital recently he was still talking about cricket,” Cameron told the Observer.

Logan was JCA treasurer between May 2011 and September 2013. He had also served on the board of the Financial Services Commission.

Lyndel Wright, who was JCA boss when Logan was the association's treasurer, noted the professionalism that he brought to the role.

“Nigel was quite professional in how he managed the treasury which fell under his portfolio. He took his responsibility with a no-nonsense approach to ensure all financial records were kept intact.

“I am very sad to know of his passing. I convey condolences to his family, friends, and members of Kensington Cricket Club. May his soul rest in peace,” Wright told the Observer.

Major Radcliffe Daley, a JCA board director during Logan's stint as treasurer, said he had also visited him in hospital recently.

“I'm in shock and there is also deep regret. I visited him about two weeks ago in the hospital, and then he sent me a message that he was back home, but then just to hear the news that he died,” he told the Observer.

“As a cricket administrator, this was somebody who took his job very seriously. He brought a lot of stability to the JCA financial set-up. I know he was someone who was very diligent and his integrity — you could not question it,” Daley added.

JCA President Wilford “Billy” Heaven also expressed sadness at Logan's death.

“Mr Logan served cricket at various levels in different capacities. He was an executive member of the board of the JCA, having served as treasurer prior to my taking over as president. We offer our sincere condolences to his family at this time of grief,” Heaven said.