JCA names regional Super50 squad
The Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) selection panel yesterday named the Scorpions (Super50) squad for the upcoming regional tournament.
The Jamaica Scorpions are scheduled to play regional teams T&T Red Force, Windward Volcanoes, Leeward Hurricanes and Barbados Pride in Antigua. The Scorpions are due to arrive in Antigua on February 4 and the series will run until February 27.
The Super50 squad will be led by Rovman Powell with Derval Greene as vice-captain. The JCA's Chief Executive Officer Courtney Francis stated that the “mixture of players, fresh minds, different experience and exposure will allow this team to grow into its own”.
His hope is that the players represent with national pride, competitive fierceness and create their own history, in a time where history is being made.
Jamaica Scorpions Super50 Squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Derval Green (vice-captain), Aldaine Thomas, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Paul Palmer, Fabian Allen, Jamie Merchant, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Dennis Bulli, Javelle Glenn, Romaine Morris, Andre McCarthy.
Scorpions Tournament Schedule
Tue Feb 9 Jamaica Scorpions v T&T Red Force (D/N)
Mon Feb 15 Windward Volcanoes v Jamaica Scorpions
Thu Feb 18 Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions
Sun Feb 21 Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Jamaica Scorpions
Wed Feb 24 Semi-Final 1 (D/N) 5th v 6th
Thu Feb 25 Semi-Final 2 (D/N) Rest/Practice
Sat Feb 27 Final (D/N)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy