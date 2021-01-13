JCA names regional Super50 squad

The Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) selection panel yesterday named the Scorpions (Super50) squad for the upcoming regional tournament.

The Jamaica Scorpions are scheduled to play regional teams T&T Red Force, Windward Volcanoes, Leeward Hurricanes and Barbados Pride in Antigua. The Scorpions are due to arrive in Antigua on February 4 and the series will run until February 27.

The Super50 squad will be led by Rovman Powell with Derval Greene as vice-captain. The JCA's Chief Executive Officer Courtney Francis stated that the “mixture of players, fresh minds, different experience and exposure will allow this team to grow into its own”.

His hope is that the players represent with national pride, competitive fierceness and create their own history, in a time where history is being made.

Jamaica Scorpions Super50 Squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Derval Green (vice-captain), Aldaine Thomas, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Paul Palmer, Fabian Allen, Jamie Merchant, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Dennis Bulli, Javelle Glenn, Romaine Morris, Andre McCarthy.

Scorpions Tournament Schedule

Tue Feb 9 Jamaica Scorpions v T&T Red Force (D/N)

Mon Feb 15 Windward Volcanoes v Jamaica Scorpions

Thu Feb 18 Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions

Sun Feb 21 Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Jamaica Scorpions

Wed Feb 24 Semi-Final 1 (D/N) 5th v 6th

Thu Feb 25 Semi-Final 2 (D/N) Rest/Practice

Sat Feb 27 Final (D/N)