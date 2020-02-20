JCA steps up the pace with sponsorship for women's programmes

Women's cricket in Jamaica got a well-needed boost yesterday when the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) announced a multimillion-dollar sponsorship with local firm Pace Electrical Works and Building Contractors.

The $4.45-million, one-year sponsorship is a full cash injection to offset costs associated with preparing Jamaica's two women's cricket teams (Senior and Under-19) for regional tournaments in March and April, as well as the Women's 50-over Championship slated for August 2020.

Managing director of Pace Electrical Works Cleveland Berry said, “I've been a massive fan of cricket for decades and when the JCA approached me it didn't take me long to consider supporting the sport, especially the women. This year is the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the West Indies is being lead by Jamaican Stafanie Taylor. I want my business to be a part of what can continue driving Jamaican women to achieve greatness in sport. Their hard work on and off the pitch can inspire many of our young people to aspire for excellence in life.”

The agreement will be reviewed at the end of the year with a view to continue into the 2020-21 season.

JCA President Wilford “Billy” Heaven noted, “We are elated and so are the ladies. They know it has been challenging to keep the lights on in their programme but the JCA will never give up on women's cricket. We are in the business of promoting and developing the sport while providing value for every entity who wishes to support our thrust. This funding comes right in the middle of the Senior Women and the Under-19s preparing for regional tournaments scheduled for March and April. We are all cheering for them to continue their regional competitiveness and dominance.”

In responding to the announcement yesterday, young star Rashada Williams told the gathering at the press conference, “This is an absolute thrill for us all. We owe Mr Berry and the Pace Electrical team a significant debt of gratitude. There are many different avenues he could have chosen to invest but he chose women's cricket. In my opinion, his choice was a masterstroke. We are young, strong and feared by our regional neighbours. Our teams will repay his faith with top-class performances and exemplary conduct off the field.”

In addition to the Under-19 and Senior Women's Cricket Programmes, the JCA will introduce for the first time an Under-15 female programme later this year. This is in keeping with Cricket West Indies' thrust to strengthen its female programmes.

Jamaica's Senior Women will compete in the CWI Women's 50-over and T20 Championships March 18-April 6 in Guyana, and the Under-19s will contest the regional T20 championships April 5-15 in Trinidad & Tobago.