JFF braces for sanctions in response to Under-15 foul-up

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) could be staring down the barrel of far-reaching sanctions from Concacaf for its late withdrawal from the ongoing Under-15 Boys Championship at IMG Academy in Florida.

The local governing body appeared to have made an administrative faux pas of securing US visas appointment dates for the party in time for the August 4-11 tournament, which is held biennially.

Federation general secretary Dalton Wint conceded that his administration had come up short in taking care of crucial business related to the Under-15 party, and more crucially as it relates to the timely application for US visas.

The Jamaica Observer understands that only five players of the squad were holders of the requisite visas to enter the USA.

Wint admitted that the JFF fell short on its responsibility to secure timely visa appointment dates at the United States Embassy in Kingston, which has set the federation on a path where it could now face stiff monetary penalties from confederation governing body, Concacaf.

“It's a late appointment situation and the route that we usually take was not available to us this time around, and unfortunately, we weren't able to get an early appointment for these youngsters to receive their visas in time to make it to IMG,” Wint told reporters on Monday.

“What we wanted is for us to be on time and provide the necessary paperwork that is required, get to the embassy and get our visas, but that wasn't done this time around. And hopefully, we will learn from this… we have to learn from it to ensure that these youngsters don't miss out on opportunities like these,” he added.

The Observer understands that the protocol in these matters is for “Concacaf to gather all the facts and see where they lead as it relates to any breach of the regulations”.

It is further understood that the JFF could be fined as much as US$20,000 (about $2.6 million) after all elements have been taken into account.

A late withdrawal of this magnitude could have a negative financial impact on the organisers of the tournament, and there is always the possibility of a blow to the integrity of it.

Wint said at one point he sought the assistance of Concacaf with the visa issue, but to no avail. With all hope lost, the JFF was left with no choice but to submit a letter of withdrawal from the tournament.

“What we'll do is to go through the rules again and to dialogue with Concacaf to see the implication or ramification of us withdrawing at this late stage.

“But you know, they are considerate and hopefully they will be lenient and not put the hammer down on us,” Wint noted.

The JFF chief administrator is, however, bracing for the worst-case scenario.

“Well, we just have to comply (if they sanction us). The truth of the matter is that we did breach, and if we breach, then we just have to pay the penalty… but you know, we will be appealing to them to be lenient because it's a situation where you cannot just enter the country, you need to have a visa to enter and Concacaf is aware of that.

“Yes, we were a little bit late, but I don't think it (withdrawal rule) is as stringent as some other rules, as it relates to late entry into the competition,” Wint stated.

But the biggest losers for the blunder are the kids who would have gained an invaluable experience and exposure, as they were scheduled to go up against Costa Rica, Barbados and invited team Portugal.

“It's a very unfortunate situation, but hopefully, we'll be able to find something to substitute for what didn't happen and we're hopeful by the end of the year to announce something for these young boys.

“We are on track trying to see how best we can get some friendly games for these youngsters to participate, at least in a tournament and the conversations have started,” Wint ended.

The Concacaf Under-15 boys' tournament has been held every two years since 2013, and therefore, is a calendar event. Some football watchers view the unfortunate situation as inexcusable and the result of a lack of planning and organisation on the part of the JFF.