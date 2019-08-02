JFF clears air on Marley-backed sponsorship of Reggae Girlz

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has moved to distance itself from “any possible rumours of financial impropriety”, following the recent public spat between the federation and Reggae Girlz brand ambassador Cedella Marley.

Only weeks ago, Cedella, the daughter of reggae legend Bob Marley and a major benefactor of the Reggae Girlz who made their historic Fifa Women's World Cup debut in June, launched a stinging broadside at the JFF on social media.

While calling for accountability, she had accused the federation of being involved in “shenanigans”, and questioned how sponsorship money from the Bob Marley Foundation and Alacran Foundation has been spent.

She had also said that money raised to facilitate preparation of the Girlz for the now ongoing Pan American Games in Peru would be paid directly to vendors and not through the football federation.

In a statement on Wednesday, JFF expressed “appreciation” for Cedella Marley enlisting as global brand ambassador for the Reggae Girlz in 2014, and for “later introducing the Alacran Foundation as a joint partner in the sponsorship of the Reggae Girlz campaign in 2018”.

However, the federation said it wants to “bring some clarity to a matter surrounding the details of the sponsorship agreement between itself and Marley, which has received considerable negative media coverage”.

The JFF statement noted that in 2018 the Marley and Alacran foundations jointly contributed US$237,876 toward the total cost of the Reggae Girlz' World Cup campaign. It estimated the cost of that campaign was a “minimum of” US$2 million.

It said that that sponsorship figure from both foundations was inclusive of US$63,000 paid to cover the costs of a pre-tournament training camp in Florida from April 30 to May 7.

It also said that in 2019 a single sponsorship payment was made to the JFF jointly by the foundations, with the terms stating clearly that a one-time payment of US $78,000 be paid directly to the Reggae Girlz and coaching staff as a bonus for qualifying to the 2019 Fifa World Cup.

The statement said the federation “honoured these terms within the stipulated timelines provided” and added that its “audited financial statement clearly shows” that the US $63,000 received from the Marley and the Alacran foundations to support the Reggae Girlz' World Cup efforts “have been accounted for and expended”.

The JFF said the US $78,000 bonus was transferred directly to the Reggae Girlz and coaching staff, as stipulated by an agreement signed among the three parties on May 6, 2019.

“The federation is therefore dispelling any possible rumours of financial impropriety in relation to World Cup funding,” the JFF noted.

In the statement to the media, JFF President Michael Ricketts said: “We are truly grateful for the financial contributions Ms Marley and the Alacran group have provided over the past year. The success of the Girlz' campaign could not have been possible without their support, specifically during the 2018 qualification stages.”

The federation did not give an estimate of the financial contribution provided by Marley and/or Marley-backed sponsors prior to last year.

In the statement, the JFF acknowledged other contributors to the senior Reggae Girlz' historical journey to the World Cup in France, including world football governing body Fifa, which it said provided US$480,000 toward the Girlz, preparation for the World Cup, the Jamaica National Group, Caribbean Airlines, Digicel, Umbro, Supreme Ventures, Wisynco (Wata and Coca-Cola), Burger King, JP Tropical Foods, Stewart's Automotive Group, Honeybun, HERBS, Jamaica Observer, University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), Sherwin Williams, The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, and the Sports Development Foundation.

“The JFF notes the important role its sponsors play in the continuation of their work and is committed to managing the entitlements of its sponsors in a manner befitting of their brands, and that adheres to the stipulations of their respective sponsorship agreements. This includes, but is not limited to, adhering to the exclusivity clauses that prevents the JFF from entering into sponsorship agreements with competing brands,” the statement added.

The federation said it is developing the framework towards a five-year strategic plan for Jamaican football development, to be unveiled later in 2019. It said it has also developed and implemented new internal policies and procedures aimed at improved organisational efficiencies, such as the cross-training of its staff towards their skills development.