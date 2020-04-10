$6-M relief

The cash-strapped Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), in an effort to bring some measure of relief to Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) clubs, has decided to waive monies owed to it or to postpone recurring payables.

In a move to help alleviate the financial difficulties being faced by the parent Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) occasioned by the coronavirus, the JFF, in an “unprecedented move”, has suspended some $6 million in receivables from the PLCA for the 2019/2020 season of the country's top flight.

“The JFF has taken the unprecedented decision to forego on office rental [to the PLCA], utilities, registration fees, contract administrative fees, home match levies, yellow and red card fees, etcetera, for the 2019-2020 season,” JFF President Michael Ricketts was quoted in a widely circulated release yesterday.

“We estimate this total relief to be in excess of $6 million, and it is our hope that by the JFF foregoing on the above entitlements, the clubs will have a little more oxygen with cash flow in order to meet budgetary obligations,” the JFF boss was further quoted.

In addition, the JFF said it was spurred to action because it is fully aware of the “tremendous economic fallout being experienced by leagues and clubs around the world during the current global pandemic”.

“The clubs in Jamaica have also been negatively impacted and are unable to meet their obligations to their employees, including players, technical and administrative staff,” the release stated.

The release had said Ricketts wrote to PLCA Chairman Mike Henry on Wednesday, advising him of the decision to offer the relief, stating that: “The JFF is cognisant of the economic pressures on our football stakeholders, including our parish associations and the 12 clubs competing in our top league, which can be considered as professional since more than 95 per cent of the players and coaches are contracted.”

Ricketts, a former president of the Clarendon Football Association, says the JFF continues to monitor the fluid situation regarding COVID-19, and he remains hopeful that normal football activities may be able to resume before too long.

“In the meantime, we all continue to monitor and evaluate the situation in our country and outside of our own borders in order to determine a restart to our normal football activities.

“We intend to have dialogue on an ongoing basis with all stakeholders so that synchronisation takes place as it relates to the domestic football calendar and a smooth transition towards normality.

“These unprecedented times require that we work closely together in the interest of football, the league, the clubs, players, staff, and the many persons that benefit from the beautiful game in Jamaica,” Ricketts noted.