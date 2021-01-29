JFF embraces aggressive marketing strategy for Boyz — Ricketts

THE Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is hoping that an ambitious marketing strategy it is planning will result in a windfall that will enable it to properly plan for and compete in the two major competitions that the senior men's national team will be taking part in later this year. The Reggae Boyz are gearing up for the Concacaf Gold Cup and the Concacaf Fifa World Cup qualification tournament.

Without going into much detail JFF President Michael Ricketts, speaking at last week's Rotary Club of Kingston's monthly meeting, admitted that while the JFF had managed to reduce its overall debt, it was still “in a financial bind” and had to find ways to keep the teams and the federation moving.

“We will, in short order, make an announcement. We have a brand new strategy as it relates to how we are going to market the footballing product from here through the Gold Cup, through the World Cup qualifying, and we will be making an announcement soon,” he said.

“Hopefully, this will spark some interest as we try to raise some funds for practice games, Gold Cup and certainly for the World Cup qualifying starting in September,” Ricketts said.

He said the JFF's executive had met recently and that the target was a considerable one, but they also expected the team to do well.

“We are looking at a huge sum and once we participate to the best of our abilities then I think we will do well...but at the same time we will need a lot of money to fund this project,” Ricketts noted.

He reminded the meeting that the JFF had managed to bring down their debt markedly.

“If you have been following the news you would have heard that we have not been doing so badly as it relates to our debts. When we took office we were in debt to the tune of $300 million. [With] Dennis Chung chairing our finance committee and Peter Reid as our new treasurer, we have been able to shave off $62 million from that debt, so I think we are crafting a path that will ceratinly be beneficial to us from a financial and commercial standpoint,” Ricketts said.

“We just want the help from Government and certainly private sector — and certainly the sky will be the limit.”

— Paul Reid