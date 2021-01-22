Forward march

Even as the pandemic rages and England struggles to cope with a second strain of the coronavirus, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is still determined on having a camp in that country as it begins preparation for what will probably be the most hectic year in football for the Reggae Boyz.

Faced with the daunting task of participating in both World Cup qualifiers and the Concacaf Gold Cup this coming summer, preparation will be crucial for the Boyz who are determined to be successful in both.

General secretary of the JFF, Dalton Wint, admits that it will be a challenge to have the camp, but everything possible will be done to ensure that it happens.

“It is still a little bit iffy because of what is happening [pandemic], but we are working assiduously. We are working in the background to get that happening,” he said.

Jamaica were supposed to have played a friendly game against Catalonia last year, but it was postponed due to challenges in Spain. Wint is hopeful that that game will be part of a two-game series for the Boyz.

“The Catalonian trip depends on what is happening in Europe in terms of the pandemic, and so we are very hopeful that we will get the opportunity to play that game and then we will add another game to that, so we are looking at playing two games in Europe. What we want is two games and so we are trying to achieve that in March,” Wint noted.

Meanwhile, at least three British-born players are on the brink of securing Jamaican passports which will make them eligible to represent the country this year.

Liam Moore of Reading FC, Kemar Roofe of Rangers FC and Andre Gray of Watford FC are close to securing Jamaican passports to be eligible to represent the Boyz ahead of World Cup qualifiers, something which pleases the general secretary.

“These players are very much interested to play for Jamaica and so they are doing their part of the requirement to get their nationalisation and to be able to be qualified to play for the national team, so it is being worked on,” he said.

Interestingly, the Panamanian FA are reporting a friendly match against Jamaica scheduled for February 11.

— Dwayne Richards