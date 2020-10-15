JFF lends helping hand to past national players

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has launched its Welfare Programme which is set to assist past national players and others who have played a role in Jamaica's football across the island. but have fallen on hard time.

On Tuesday the group, headed by President Michael Ricketts, accompanied by a group of JFF officers, visited four such individuals in Manchester, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

Dwight Royal, former Fifa referee residing in St Elizabeth, was partially paralysed after an auto accident in 2017.

Former national player and Reno stalwart Boysie Nicholson, who is now stricken with a brain disease, was visited in Westmoreland, while Robert Andrews, former national youth player, was also visited at the offices of the Westmoreland Football Association.

Former JFF General Secretary Bob West was also visited in Mandeville. He has been at a nursing home for the past 15 years and was overjoyed to see the members of the entourage. They were all beneficiaries of the Welfare Programme.

Ricketts told the Jamaica Observer that it is their intention to keep connecting with these past players. “We really want to reach out to some of these players and to see how best we can give some support.”

Care packages, sponsored by Cal's Manufacturing Limited, were distributed to each individual with the JFF inviting other partners to the table. “Two weeks ago we visited a former player, Miguel Blair, and we thought that it was very important that we try as best as possible to connect with some of our players who have really fallen on hard times.”

The programme is an initiative of Ricketts, Neville Oxford, Michael Tulloch and others. “We will be moving on and visiting some more players in the weeks to come and of course, try as best as possible to be compassionate, to show some love and to try to share some goodwill with some of these players,” Ricketts said, adding that Frank Brown, former national captain and coach who has won both DaCosta Cup and the Manning Cup competitions during his coaching tenure, is on the list.

Beneficiary Robert Andrews, a founding player of FC Reno, was grateful. “I am happy that everything coming to light. It's a good thing with them helping older players. I like how they come out and help us. There are a lot of us and many of us need the help, no matter how small.”

Ricketts has committed to some resources to assist while he spearheads a group to devise fund-raisers.