JFF maintain entry prices for Reggae Boyz game against Antigua
The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) will maintain recent ticket entry prices for games held at Montego Bay Sports Complex when the Reggae Boyz meet Antigua and Barbuda on Friday, September 6 in the first home game in the Concacaf Nations League group phase.
Grandstand prices will remain at $2,000 per person and Bleachers, $1,000.
The JFF has opted to maintain prices despite having to finance six games in a three-month period — September to November — with all the attendant costs.
This is being done with the aim of encouraging fans to fill the stadium as a powerful 12th man on September 6. Positive results in all six games is the goal of the team as they aim to keep the country in the top six of Concacaf ranking at the end of the games.
Match time on September 6 is 7:00 pm.
