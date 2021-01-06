JFF salutes Gordon 'Butch' Stewart

THE Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has hailed Gordon “Butch” Stewart as a benevolent Jamaican entrepreneur who was a sport fan at heart.

Stewart, who died overseas on Monday after an illness, was founder and chairman of the Appliance Traders Limited Group which include the Sandals and Beaches resorts and the Jamaica Observer, among others.

According to the JFF, “the affable and benevolent Jamaican entrepreneur was a friend and benefactor of numerous sporting organisations, locally and internationally. A great number of these organisations have been beneficiaries of his largesse.

“He contributed significantly to football at all levels. The parishes would have benefited at the grass roots level while he made his mark at the club level even with Sandals South Coast Football Club. However, his generosity and influence was most felt in the sponsorship of the Reggae Boyz on the 'Journey to France 1998', through reduced rates on Air Jamaica.

“Jamaica's team would have found it extremely challenging, if not impossible, to qualify for that historic World Cup finals without those kind flight arrangements. His patriotism and visionary spirit made him understand what qualification to the global showpiece meant for Jamaica. Fortunately, the Boyz obliged.”

JFF President Michael Ricketts conveyed sincerest condolence to his family, close friends, business colleagues, the Sandals Group, the ATL Group and the Jamaica Observer family.