JFF TD Speid says COVID-19 brings new rules for football

Rudolph Speid, technical director (TD) for the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), has advised schoolboy football coaches that they need to rethink their approach to preparing for this season, should they get the green light as they adjust to the COVID-19 reality.

Speid, who is also the technical director for Red Stripe Premier League club Cavalier SC, said given the uncertainties of the novel coronavirus, coaches and teams would need to adopt some new ways of training to try to prevent the spread or in the case of any infection, containment.

He was part of a panel that addressed a virtual meeting hosted jointly by the JFF and the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) on the Zoom platform on Thursday.

The meeting that was chaired by ISSA president, Keith Wellington, and saw stakeholders from several areas − from government to health and coaches − it was said that any process will be driven by “fact sharing, not decision-making” as ways are being explored to safely host high school football competitions.

ISSA is investigating ways of safely returning to competitive sports and could be the first association to organise competitive football after the JFF pulled the plug on the season in March.

“Coaches need to throw away all those coaching manuals from last year as they just won't work this year,” Speid said while directing his comments at coaches and those who supervise them.

“Just throw them away [as] you have to think of COVID when you are designing your sessions,” he said.

The JFF TD made a number of suggestions for training sessions, that he said were aimed at safeguarding the team in the case of further spread of the virus.

“One of the recommendation [is] don't work with groups of more than six players; if you have three months to prepare, clearly the first month and maybe even up to the second month you have to be very careful of the big field [as] the 22 players thing won't work right now until you are sure the COVID thing is under control.

“It's good to start training with one coach to each group; you don't want one coach working with more than one group as the coach might be the carrier. “If you don't have enough coaches, then stagger training, train groups at different times.”

Speid offered that players from one group should not mix with another.

“Pick activities that practise social distance, [as] normal periodisation/standard training won't work at this time.”

This, he said, should be carried over to camps where only a limited number of players should be placed in one room and players from different parts of the team, goalkeepers, defenders. and attackers should be separated as much as possible.

Coaches and staff will have responsibilities to stay safe as well. and Speid said if they did not reside at preseason camps they should consider travelling in private transportation to and from training sessions. He agreed with the medical professionals on the panel that there should be constant checking of everyone involved.

“No handshakes, no hugs or goal celebrations,” which he said were big parts of the game, but must be avoided at this time.

Speid was firm on the individualisation of water bottles and sanitisers, saying the days of players just taking up a bottle from the igloo was over as each player must have their own bottles and “only equipment manager must handle equipment” for training or games.

Medical tests, which are normally done closer to the start of the season, should be done at the start of training and must encompass the checking of lungs and heart in view of the effects of COVID-19, Speid went on.