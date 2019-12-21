JFF Women's League KO continues today

SHADAE Smith from Frazsiers Whip FC and Paula Bailey from Real Mobay AFC registered hat-tricks in the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)/Lascelles Employees and Partners Co-Operative Credit Union Women's first round knockout competition played last Saturday.

The return legs will be played today beginning at 3:00 pm.

Frazsiers Whip crushed Northern Queens 7-2 in the first leg with Smith's hat-trick coming in the second, 17th, and 27th minutes, as Samantha Spence scored a brace in the 39th and 43rd minutes, while Kelly Nunez and Omeila Grant added other strikes in the fourth and 41st minutes, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bailey netted her hat-trick in the 55th, 61st and 65th minutes in her team's 4-0 win over Trelawny Women's. Nakia Johnson got the other goal in the 70th minute.

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Women's FC crushed Rangers FC 6-0 through two goals from Shanhaine Nelson in the 43rd and 45th minutes, Jodiann Thomas (54th and 78th minutes), and Crystal Walters in the 71st and 90th+2 minutes.

The game between Real Mona FC and Royal Lakes FC at Buttercup Park was abandoned due to rain.

Frazsiers Whip are expected to go on another goal feast against Northern Queens and easily book their place in the second round. And despite playing away, The UWI Women's should have little difficulty in outscoring their hosts Rangers FC.

Real Mobay FC should win again against Trelawny FC and book their place in the second round, while Real Mona FC should have a close battle with Royal Lakes FC.

Today's Matches

Rangers FC vs UWI Women's FC @ St Mary Sports Complex

Trelawny Women's FC vs Real Mobay AFC @ Elletson Wakeland Centre

Northern Queens FC vs Frazsiers FC @ Ewarton Sports Complex

Royal Lakes FC vs Real Mona FC @ Royal Lakes playfield

All games begin at 3:00 pm