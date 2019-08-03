JGA Independence Golf Classic on this weekend

The Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) will stage its Independence Golf Classic at the Sandals Golf and Country Club in St Ann today and tomorrow.

The 36-hole tournament is a JGA qualifying event that will feature 54 golfers including defending champion Romaine Evans. In 2018 Evans shot even par 144 for the two days after posting four under par 68 and four over par 76 on the first and second day, respectively.

Evans will tee off at 9:30 am, while Sean Morris and Sean Green will be first up on the course and will tee off at 8:30 am.

Some of the other golfers who will be on the course include former national champion Morris, current president Peter Chin, former presidents Wayne Chai Chung and Gordon Hutchinson. Dr Mark Newnham, who recently returned from the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship where Jamaica came third, will also be vying for top honours.

The tournament director will talented young golfer Jonathan Newnham, who will be “wetting his feet” at being a tournament director.