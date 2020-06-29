JGA yet to secure sponsorship for Jamaica Open

The Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) has until mid-September to decide whether the Jamaica Open will be held at the Tryall Club in Sandy Bay, Hanover, in December as they scramble to secure sponsorship for the 54-hole event.

The staging of the three-day event is in doubt, says President Peter Chin as the association is still seeking sponsorship to ensure the event can go on in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Due the effects of COVID-19 on the private sector, our sponsors have not confirmed as yet. This is the cause of the uncertainty,” Chin told the Jamaica Observer last week. “Sponsorship is critical, we appreciate the fact that COVID-19 has affected a lot of businesses and sponsorship won't be easy to get but we are hoping that the momentum that we had from last year hosting it at Tryall we will be able to attract the necessary sponsorship to have another outstanding tournament.”

Chin had said in an interview with media practitioner Trudy Williams they had polled all the overseas players who took part last year, “and most have said they were willing to return this year”.

Twenty-three-year-old American Patrick Cover won last year's event by two strokes with a 12 under par 204 score over the three days after he either shared or had the lead from the first day.

The player, who had spent most of his career in the PGA China Tour, saved his best for last with a five under par 67 on the final day.

Chin said if for any reason they were not able to host the tournament, it would not affect their relationship with Tryall who was hosting the event for the first time in years.

Asked whether they would go ahead with local-based players if the situation would rule out those from overseas, Chin said, “Local professionals and amateurs are eligible to play in the Jamaica Open once they meet the required playing standard ie handicap of five or less.”