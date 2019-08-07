JHF names 61 to begin preparations for Pan Am Junior Championships

THE Jamaica Hockey Federation (JHF) has named 61 players to begin preparations for the Junior (Under-21) Pan American Hockey Championships to be held in Chile late next year.

And as part of that process, Jamaica will host a qualifying tournament next March.

Thirty-one players have been selected for the men's squad, including six reserves, while 30 players have been named in the women's squad which includes five reserves.

For high schools, Denbigh High are the best represented with five players, with the standout club being Liguanea Bucks, and for national clubs, Munro College Old Boys Hockey Club.

Merl Grove High and Wolmer's Girls' are best represented with eight and five players, respectively. Inaugural Junior League winners Malvern Eagles were meanwhile the best represented junior team, and Sharpe's Rebels as the national club best.

The coaches have yet to be named.

Squads: Men's — Jouvaughn Campbell, Gian-Paul Haughton, Garlon Holmes, Nevin Nish, Dwight O'Hara, Daniel Powell, Leighton Williams (Malvern Falcons); Travis Gilfilian, Kayode Crooks, Richard Davis, Taffari Dennis, Kevon Reid, Rarjay Singh (Portmore Suns); Oshane Bean, Shemar Gordon, Rasheed Johnston, Jordaine Simpson, Nickoy Stephenson (Liguanea Bucks); Zacary Ellis, Tuseef Graham, Gifford Harding, Dehavalon Morris, Richard Piper, Christopher Reid, Shacane Smellie (Tavern Trailblazers).

Reserves — D'andre Cowan, Liam Elliot, Carlando Gordon, Tae-Malik Harrison, Farijah Masters (Liguanea Bucks), Shaun Arnasevia (Portmore Suns).

Women's — Brean Blackwood, Seychelle Doyley, Shadae Gillespie, Imauny Linton, Kareeka Nichols, Latoya Sanchez, Candice Simpson, Alexis Williams, Andreena Williams (Malvern Eagles); Tamiann Ashmeade, Brianna Gilfillian, Shaheim Harrison, Tia Lindsay, Kimani McLean, Courtney Seivreight, Shanice Taylor, Whitney Williams (Tavern Wildcats); Jessie Freeman, Jovanna Johnson, Corey-Ann Reid, Charlette Rowe, Crystal Walker, Krysten Watson, Ajhnique Williams (Portmore Waves); Aaliyah James (St Andrew Strikers).

Reserves — Brittney Blackwood, Mickaylia Morris (Malvern Eagles); Corey-Ann Morgan, Saroya Tabbanor (Portmore Waves); Shaniqua Reid (Tavern Wildcats).

— Gerald Reid