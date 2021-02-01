JOA boss Samuda welcomes Legacy Athletics, lays integrity charge

Jamaica welcomed yet another club to its athletics landscape recently with the launch of Legacy Athletics Jamaica at the Jamaica Baptist Union Centre in St Andrew.

Legacy Athletics will be based at Calabar High School and boasts veterans along with new and emerging talent among its cohort. The founders of the club, led by President and CEO Andrea Hardware, say they intend to provide with expertise that will guide the athletes throughout their athletic careers and beyond.

Christopher Samuda, president of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), was among the speakers at the launch and spoke of the legacy of Jamaica's athletics into which the newest club will be looking to add its footprint. He also spoke of what will be required for Jamaica to continue to be a force in the sport of track and field on the global stage as the new club seeks to continue to extend even further, Jamaica's legacy in the sport.

“The universal call which Legacy Athletics Jamaica must answer today, tomorrow and for the days, weeks, months and years thereafter is one that is inextricably bound to who you are, who you will become and, beyond that, the destiny that awaits you.

“Some will argue that, if we are to excel beyond our destiny or reincarnate the past glory days of athletics with Herb McKenley, Bolt (Usain) and company including your own Warren Weir, what is required is a viable infrastructure of Chevron tracks with appropriate training facilities and amenities and almost robotic gyms wherein technology is not a stranger.”

Samuda spoke of the need for constant adjustments to stay current and to stay competitive and insisted that it can be done as Jamaica has already done so, in the past.

“We require continuous capacity-building technical opportunities for coaches to seize and then convert into 'know-how' excellence. It is true that we must embrace the emerging sport sciences and technologies in understanding better than we do now, physical and kinetic analytics and their inextricable relation to the health and performance of our athletes.

“We will require a nutrition programme which is national like the athlete insurance coverage plan which myself, as chairman of the Athletes' Development and Well-being Committee, Don Anderson and Grace Jackson, under the instruction of Prime Minister Portia Simpson-Miller and with the guidance of then Minister Natalie Neita-Robinson, worked tirelessly to implement the insurance plan in 2016 from which our national athletes continue to benefit.

“It can be done. We did it. We, Ryan Foster, JOA secretary general and director; Garth Gayle, JOA director; and chairman of JOA's Games Commission along with team JOA, resolved for our new administration to make the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the 2019 Pan American Games and the 2019 Central American and Caribbean Games historic— the best — in terms of the most medals gained, the most disciplines represented and the largest contingencies ever and we did so by strategic planning and management of resources and the athletes living our vision. We did it. It can be done.”

The JOA boss also spoke of things behind the scenes that are required to maximise the performances of the athletes on the track and in the field as well as to ensure that there is maximum capital gain for all involved, from the collective efforts.

“Jamaica requires an organised suite of expert sport psychologists, medical doctors, dentists, physio and massage therapists to be caretakers of our athletes so that they can perform optimally.

“We require capital, financing, investments, public-private partnerships, revenue streams, income (whether profit, interest, dividend or capital gains) and, you, athletes require sponsorship and appearance fees to make the dream a reality as it takes cash to care and money run 'tings and 'tings can't run without money.”

Notwithstanding the need and desire to ensure that there is sufficient financial reward for their efforts, Samuda reminded the athletes and the audience of the need to remain honourable and persons of integrity in the sport.

“Have we tried to buy some things with money? Integrity, reputation, honour, valour, character, commitment, dedication, truth and the list of priceless attributes goes on. These are the priceless forerunners of what, I am of the conviction, is the legacy that will be recorded and memorialised by sport historians of which Legacy Athletics Jamaica must be the subject —the DNA of the story — and not merely the messenger.”

Some of the athletes who are at Legacy are very familiar names such as Dejour Russell, Tyreke Wilson, Edward Clarke, Malik James-King, Crystal Morrison, Amoi Brown, Safiya Morrison, and Ronesha McGregor.