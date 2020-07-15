JOA internship programme to bolster affiliates' business

The country's apex body for sport will expand its member services through the implementation of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) Internship Programme, which ultimately targets monetising value by developing the business portfolio of its affiliates.

This pioneering move is a “key deliverable”, according to the JOA's Secretary General/CEO Ryan Foster, pointing to its base within their pathway to success mantra. Further, it emanates from matters fronted in discourse with its membership, especially those in the not-so-traditional sporting disciplines. September is its timeline for full implementation.

“We recently launched a first-of-its-kind JOA scholarship programme, which was only one of the many tasks we have set out to achieve within our pathway to success campaign,” reminded Foster.

“Another initiative that we have embarked upon now is our JOA Internship Programme. The programme is centred around assisting our member associations in certain key deliverables as articulated within our member quarterly meeting and more recently our advanced sports management programme.”

At their meeting, affiliates of the JOA noted a lack of resource skills sets in specific areas, namely the preparation of business and strategic plans, social media management, securing corporate sponsorship and administrative duties. As a consequence, the JOA drafted this plan to grow their business capabilities.

The interns, to be drawn from universities and colleges, will come armed with a background in marketing, business administration and management and will be first engaged during the month of August.

“We will give four interns the task to work with selected member associations, based on need, to assist them in the development of their strategic plans, marketing plans and budgets,” Foster explained.

“The interns and member associations will work along with our JOA management team, spearheaded by Miss Novelette Harris, our member relations manager,” he added. “At the end of the programme each member would have developed the highlighted deliverables and at which point they will go back and implement within their respective associations. Miss Harris will be responsible to follow up after implementation, to ensure that the plans are active and successful.

“We see the internship as another way of extending our services to our members, but also as an avenue to develop our members' business profile and assist them in monetising their value,” said Foster.

“The internship programme will be ongoing and after the first phase in August, we will have another batch of interns and member associations throughout the year.”