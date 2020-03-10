JOA pays tribute to late Photo Editor Bryan Cummings

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) yesterday paid tribute to late Jamaica Observer Photo Editor Bryan Cummings, who lost his long battle with cancer last Friday.

In a statement issued by its president Christopher Samuda, the JOA said the vision of the 56-year-old Cummings “extended beyond the finite lens of the camera, for he not only captured the reality of sport but the infinite spirit and inspiration of humanity in pursuit of excellence.

“That, more than his artistic skill was of greater importance to us in the Paralympic movement when he journeyed to, and sojourned with us at the 2012 London Paralympic Games. It was this ineffable capacity of Bryan Cummings to give enduring ability to those who society perceive with disability but who oftentimes go beyond the incredible that was more impressive than the sight of his human eyes.”

Samuda continued: “The Paralympic movement joins with Olympians in fraternal celebration of a life lived to the fullest through his art, which was for him a study in professional competence, aesthetic integrity, athletic power and poetry and sheer fulfilment and of which we are the beneficiaries.

“Brian indulged in portrait photography but has now given us a 'still-life' to quietly and deeply reflect on life itself behind the tripod and then beyond with animated, resurrected and picturesque thoughts. It remains now for us to redefine the mortal landscape.

“Rest well, Brian, 'in camera'.”