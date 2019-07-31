JOA reaffirms commitment to constituent members

BUOYED by its strong belief in Jamaicans' sporting talent, the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue investing in its constituent members, including those in less popular disciplines.

This view has been strengthened by the historic achievement of gymnast Danusia Francis, who became the first Jamaican to qualify for a final in the event at the ongoing Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Competing in the all-around artistic segment that included 24 finalists, Francis placed seventh with an overall score of 51.650 (12.750 in uneven bars; 12.750 on beam; 12.650 on floor; and 13.500 on vault). She had qualified for the final as the eighth best gymnast (51.975 - 12.875 uneven bars; 12.950 beam; 12.800 floor; and 13.350 vault) in preliminary competition.

Elasbeth Ann Black (55.250) of Canada won gold, the USA's Riley McCusker (55.125) earned silver and Elavia Saraiva (54.350) of Brazil took the bronze medal.

Ryan Foster, general secretary/CEO of the JOA, noted the organisation's thrust to highlight and enhance the potential of its affiliate national sporting bodies and athletes.

Foster said: “The JOA continues to be thought leaders in the process of transitioning our member associations into becoming leaders in their respective sport, not just on an athletic front, but also in administration.

“We strongly believe in providing opportunities for what many deem as minor sports in our country. It is through these sports that we believe that we will not only find that balance in gender, but also in sporting opportunities for the average athlete who is not interested in track and field and football,” he pointed out.

“The process has started and we have seen how our financial and administrative assistance has resulted in such a broader and diversified representation in not just the recent CAC Games, but also with 18 sporting disciplines in the current PanAm Games,” Foster stated.

“Having awarded Chris Binnie the honour of being Jamaica's flag-bearer, our world-class squash athlete, was not a coincidence. We need to highlight to the world that Jamaica is not only good at running, but is a country full of people who can excel at anything we put our minds and body to.”

The JOA, the country's parent body for sport, has so far invested $3 million in the country's Olympic campaign for gymnasts.

“The JOA will continue to invest in these sports as the recent results in CAC and Commonwealth and the diversified level of participation in Pan Am is justification that our investments are well placed,” remarked Foster. “When you see the pride in the face of Francis, and Brandon Sealy participating for his country and Caleb Faulk participating in gymnastics, we know that this current board's decision to invest in our athletes was a correct move.”

The concept to promote growth in lesser recognised sporting disciplines was further highlighted in Chris Binnie being named flag-bearer of the Jamaica team at the Pan Am Games. Binnie is a multinational and Caribbean champion.

Former multiple national champion Karen Anderson lauded the JOA for Binnie's appointment.

“Thank you for the immense honour in selecting Chris Binnie as flag-bearer for the #lima2019 PanAm Games. As someone who has played, been a referee and coached at various Games from 1999 through to now, this is one of the single most important recognitions and honours for Chris Binnie and the sport of squash. We truly understand and appreciate you did not take that decision lightly,” said Anderson.

At the Central American Games in Colombia last year, the JOA had also showed its support for sporting disciplines given less recognition by selecting Shaun Barnes — who participated in the shooting competition — as captain of the men's team.