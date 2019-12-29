JOA to sign partnership agreement with Japanese counterpart

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) is delivering on its mandate to broaden bilateral relationships across continents.

The apex body will early next year sign a partnership agreement with the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC).

The agreement is yet another linkage with Japan, as in 2017 the then new administration negotiated and executed a memorandum of understanding with the Tottori Prefectural Government for the benefit of the local Olympic and Paralympic movements, a move which was historic as it was hailed by gubernatorial interests in Japan as an expression of unity and comity in sport.

JOA President Christopher Samuda said: “Japan is our immediate neighbour at international congresses, be it Olympic or Paralympic, so it was for us a natural progression to express our friendship and mutual understanding and respect not only with a pat on the back, but in ink on the dotted line.”

Under the partnership agreement, Jamaica and Japan will share research across many disciplines and have exchanges in coaching expertise, medical science and anti-doping, marketing knowledge and information, and regarding national and junior teams. The two national Olympic committees will also facilitate co-operation between provincial and club teams.

“Jamaica and Japan – the two J's in sport – have decided to seal a partnership that will empower our athletes, coaches and administrators in getting the job done. Sport is about firm handshakes that go beyond photographic smiles,” said JOA Secretary General and CEO Ryan Foster.

The JOC in endorsing the agreement has given a clear commitment to develop amicable relationships in the field of sport for the good of both countries, and in deepening the relationship between the people of Jamaica and Japan.

In 2017, the directorship of the JOA, on the invitation of Tottori Prefecture, visited the province and toured the campsite where, next year, the Olympians and Paralympians will stay before going to the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Far-ranging discussions were held, and the official signing of the agreement took place and was witnessed by government officials, members of the Japan sport fraternity, journalists and media interests.