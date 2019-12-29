Jockey Dane Dawkins dominates with a triple

Jockey Dane Dawkins stole the spotlight on the nine-race trophyless programme at Caymanas Park yesterday by booting home three winners from his five mounts. Yesterday's race meeting was the last for the 2019 season.

Dawkins started in the third race over four furlongs (800m) straight aboard the Ray Phillips-conditioned Blu Attitude. Blu Attitude won by half-a-length ahead of Breaking Storm and Justsaytheword.

Dawkins earned his second win in the fourth race over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) atop Mahogany, trained by Ian Parsard.

The performance by Mahogany was something to behold as the two-year-old chestnut gelding by Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite in a breathtaking front-running effort won by 13 lengths in a fast clocking of 1:04.3.

Second to Mahogany was Lord of Ajahlon (Trevor Simpson), with third going to Primal Fear (Shane Ellis). Cold Pursuit (Raddesh Roman) had finished in second place but was later disqualified and placed out of the frame.

Dawkins then completed his triple when he won on Coco Chanel in the ninth and final event over seven furlongs (1,400m), giving Parsard a double on the programme. Coco Chanel won by 2 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:26.3, after coming from behind the leaders.

Meanwhile, Dunrobin, under the guidance of five-time champion jockey Trevor Simpson, turned around his form to beat rivals in the $1-million top-rated Restricted Overnight Allowance event run over five-and-a-half furlongs.

The six-year-old bay gelding Dunrobin, who has not won a race in seven starts since June 15, did so easily this time by three parts of a length over Anaso and Wartime in a reasonable time of 1:05.3.

As the racing season ended for 2019, Michael Bernard of Michros won the owners' championship, Anthony Nunes won the trainers' championship and Christopher Mamdeen won the jockeys' championship.

The new racing season gets under way on Wednesday, January 1, with nine races on offer by the promoting company.