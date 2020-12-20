Jockey Dane Nelson dominates with four-timer

Former three-time champion jockey Dane Nelson booted home four winners to trim Anthony Thomas's lead to only one win in the race to become champion jockey for 2020. Nelson started yesterday's race day at Caymanas Park on 79 wins, five behind Thomas on 84. Thomas was winless on the day.

While Nelson was blazing in the saddle, champion trainer Anthony Nunes, in his quest for a second title, saddled three winners to move way ahead of his nearest rival Wayne DaCosta with three race days left in the year. DaCosta was missing from the winners' enclosure yesterday.

Nelson and Nunes teamed up with first-time runner Chandra's Law to win Division 1 of the $900,000 Starter's Trophy over four furlongs (800m) straight.

Chandra's Song, a two-year-old chestnut filly by Sensational Slam – She's Spectacular won by 1 ¾ lengths in a time of 46.0 seconds ahead of Sure Curlin (Robert Halledeen) and Sudden Flight (Anthony Thomas).

Nelson's other winners were Black Royalty in the second race for trainer Steven Todd, Mirabilis in the fifth race for trainer Marvin Campbell and As You Wish, a 15-1 longshot for trainer Patrick Fong in the ninth event.

In addition to Chandra's Law, Nunes also won with Alimony, who took Division 11 of the $900,000 Starter's Trophy.

Ridden by Omar Walker, Alimony ( Legal Process – Kysha Baby) racing for the second time in seven days, got home by a length ahead of Johncrowjeff (Phillip Parchment) and Silver Hawk (Dane Nelson) in a time of 46.1.

Nunes' third winner was Let Him Fly, under Oshane Nugent, in the eighth race.

Father Patrick, trained by Ian Parsard and ridden by Oshane Nugent, made one move to win the top-rated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over seven furlongs (1,400m). Father Patrick won by 4 ½ lengths in a time of 1:24.2.

“Today [Saturday], Father Patrick was coming down in class, plus the distance was to his liking and the apprentice [Oshane Nugent] was excellent in the saddle apart from just taking weight.

“ Father Patrick demonstrated what he is truly worth today given the right conditions and distance. I am pleased with this effort and look forward to better things from Father Patrick in the future.

The win on Father Patrick was Nugent's second on the day.

Racing continues on Wednesday next (December 23) with nine races to be contested.

Nominations for the Boxing Day programme take place tomorrow at Caymanas Park.