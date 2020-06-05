Jockey Lahoe watching his weight as COVID-19 puts reins on horse racing
Despite the shutdown of operations at Caymanas Park due to the spread of the novel coronavirus on the island, jockey Ruja Lahoe says while he is relaxing a bit at home, he is still doing the necessary hard work to maintain his weight.
The racetrack was closed on March 21, but horses are still exercising in the mornings, as personnel adhere to social distancing and other required public health protocols.
“I have been relaxing somewhat at home as there is no racing at the moment due to the coronavirus situation. However, I don't relax that much because I don't want to put on too much weight and so I still work hard to keep a certain body weight.
“Racing is not going on at the moment, and we don't know exactly when it will resume, but at the same time, I have to keep working as I want to be fit and healthy and not gain a lot of weight when racing restarts,” the 27-year-old Lahoe told the Jamaica Observer.
He said that regular exercise, special diet, and working out horses in the mornings are what is keeping him in shape.
“I exercise a lot, whether it is walking up and down or jogging, I still do some exercise to keep in shape. I also watch what I eat as well. If I eat something too heavy I jog it off. What keeps me fit as well is working out horses in the mornings [as] I go to the racetrack early in the mornings and work out horses and that helps,” said Lahoe.
During the indefinite lockdown of Caymanas Park, Lahoe who lives in Waterford, St Catherine, said that he gets financial support from his mother Natasha Daley who is currently in Australia.
“Support comes from my mother who is overseas. She has always been there for me, and I appreciate that a lot. Otherwise I do my little thing and get through the days,” he said.
— Ruddy Allen
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy