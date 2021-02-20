Jordan five-fer delivers first win for Pride

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — Fast bowler Akeem Jordan flattened Windward Islands Volcanoes with a devastating five-wicket haul to earn Barbados Pride their first win of the Super50 Cup and keep alive their slim chances of a semi-final spot.

After Justin Greaves (76) and Shamarh Brooks (61) compiled half-centuries to propel Pride to 286 for eight off their 50 overs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, right-armer Jordan (5-26) sliced through Volcanoes' batting to send them crashing for 113 all out in the 35th over and to a heavy 173-run defeat here Thursday.

Veteran opener Andre Fletcher top-scored with 34 and Captain Sunil Ambris got 26, but they were the only two of the specialist batsmen to reach double figures as Volcanoes tumbled from 60 for one in the 14th over to lose their last nine wickets for 53 runs.

Rookie West Indies pacer Chemar Holder (2-27) and left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop (2-33) provided the support for the Pride's first victory in four outings.

“It's a pleasing feeling. I just thought we executed a lot better with the ball,” Pride Captain Jason Holder said.

“We were a lot more sure with our plans and the guys really stuck to them. I think previously in the tournament so far we just haven't been consistent enough with the ball.”

Ambris, meanwhile, lamented a substandard effort with bat and ball.

“I don't think we bowled well. I think they were some really soft dismissals [when we batted], including myself. It was just an all-round poor game.”

Sent in, Pride lost Shai Hope (16) — a late call-up to the squad as an injury replacement after recovering from COVID-19 — in the fifth over with the score on 27, bowled by pacer Obed McCoy (2-62).

However, Greaves gathered his second-straight half-century, hitting eight fours and a six in a 96-ball knock as he posted 136 for the second with Brooks, whose 59-ball stay at the crease was furnished with four fours and three sixes.

The partnership was terminated courtesy of the run out route when Brooks failed to make his ground at the non-striker's end attempting a second run at 163 for two and Greaves followed two balls later in the same over, whipping seamer Kevin Stoute (2-41) to Larry Edward at midwicket.

They were two of three wickets to fall for two runs in the 28th over, leaving Pride on 165 for four, and it was then up to left-hander Jonathan Carter, with 49 off 54 deliveries, to inspire two key stands to get his side over 250.

First, Carter put on 46 for the fifth wicket with Nicholas Kirton (9) before adding a further 45 for the sixth wicket with Captain Jason Holder, whose 28 came from 35 balls and included two fours and a six.

Carter was eventually sixth out after striking three fours and four sixes, nicking left-arm seamer Obed McCoy behind at the end of the 45th over.

In reply Fletcher appeared motivated by the run chase, belting four fours and two sixes off 34 balls as he put on 25 off 38 balls for the first wicket with Kimani Melius (4) and a further 35 for the second wicket with Ambris, who counted three fours in a 32-ball knock.

However, Jordan struck twice in the 14th over, inducing Fletcher to drive to Jason Holder at mid-off and then removing Stoute without scoring, under-edging a pull through to wicketkeeper Hope.

On 60 for three, Volcanoes suffered yet another crucial blow when Ambris departed in the 18th over, holing out to deep square off Jordan, and Emmanuel Stewart followed in the next over for five as the capitulation continued, picking out Bishop at mid-off with pacer Chemar Holder.

With half-centuries in his last two innings, much rested on the shoulders of Keron Cottoy, but the all-rounder made just three before becoming Jordan's fourth wicket, taken at mid-on by Jason Holder in the 22nd over.