Jordan Scott lands ACC Indoor Field Performer of the Year Award

Jamaican triple jumper Jordan Scott has won yet another post-season award after he took the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Indoor Field Performer of the Year honour for the 2020 Indoors season earlier this week.

The University of Virginia senior had led the nation in the triple jump after winning his third ACC Indoors title last month and was favourite to retain his National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division One before the season was called off due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in mid-March.

“It feels good, having won the past two awards for indoors and outdoors; I developed an idea of what would be necessary to win and despite not directly working towards it I definitely kept it in the back of my mind going into each competition,” Scott told the Jamaica Observer last Tuesday.

“It's really nice to have some form of good news in a time like this as well, helps with taking my mind off what's happening around us,” he added.

He is one of two University of Virginia jumpers to have won awards, as freshman Jada Seaman captured the programme's first indoor women's ACC Freshman of the Year award.

Scott, a former Campion College athlete who represented Jamaica at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, held the top mark in the triple jump from February 8 when he jumped 16.64m at a meet held at Virginia Tech, and then got his personal best, school, and ACC record 17.02m at the Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson a week later.

His mark was the 17th best-ever in the NCAA he and was also named the ACC Field Performer of the Meet and the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Indoor Field Performer of the Year.

— Paul Reid